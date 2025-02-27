Veradigm Becomes First EHR Media Platform to Achieve POCMA Certification

Point of Care Marketing Association (POCMA) validates Veradigm’s decade of leadership in point-of-care marketing

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#healthIT--Veradigm® (OTCMKTS: MDRX), a leading provider of healthcare data and technology solutions, has become the first and only electronic health record (EHR) media provider to be validated and certified for EHR advertising by the Point of Care Marketing Association (POCMA). By achieving the certification, Veradigm successfully demonstrates its commitment to transparency and accountability while raising healthcare providers’ awareness through innovative point-of-care marketing channels.

Media buyers and Veradigm clients value solutions that have earned POCMA’s Certification Seal. The rigorous annual assessment requires POCMA’s approved independent auditor, Alliance for Audited Media, to audit a media company’s Point of Care offerings based on the association’s published verification and validation process. If the audit results meet the POCMA’s standards, the association will issue the POCMA certification. POCMA (formerly known as the Point of Care Communication Council, or PoC3) was founded in 2013 by industry leaders seeking to gain strength and scale through collaboration.

“As point of care marketing continues to evolve, POCMA stands at the forefront together with our industry partners,” said Nicole Divinagracia, President of POCMA. “We are pleased to certify Veradigm Digital Health Media to the POCMA Verification and Validation guidelines.”

POCMA has previously certified solutions for other point-of-care marketing channels, but never before for an EHR-based media platform like Veradigm Digital Health Media. As a Veradigm Network solution, the Digital Health Media platform helps life science and other healthcare industry stakeholders reach targeted providers within their EHR*, a channel they use every day.

“We are proud to have been pioneers and innovators for more than a decade in the delivery of point-of-care marketing solutions that add value for healthcare providers,” said Stuart Green, Veradigm’s Senior Vice President & General Manager of Life Sciences. “This first-of-its kind certification further solidifies our commitment to providing best-in-class solutions to the healthcare ecosystem.”

*Advertisements are delivered in an iframe window that is separate and distinguishable from the clinical and practice management workflow within the EHR. No biopharma or device advertisements appear during the prescribing workflow consistent with applicable law.

About Veradigm®

Veradigm is a healthcare technology company that drives value through its unique combination of platforms, data, expertise, connectivity, and scale. The Veradigm Network features a dynamic community of solutions and partners providing advanced insights, technology, and data-driven solutions for the healthcare provider, payer, and biopharma markets. For more information about how Veradigm is fulfilling its mission of Transforming Health, Insightfully, visit www.veradigm.com, or find Veradigm on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

About the Point of Care Marketing Association

The Point of Care Marketing Association exists to advocate for the effective use of the point of care channel to advance patient healthcare outcomes. Members of the nonprofit point of care industry association work closely with brand, agency and provider stakeholders to advocate for the channel and promote its positive impact to ensure its continued growth as a vital and innovative segment of healthcare marketing. Learn more at pocmarketing.org.

