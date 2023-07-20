Veradigm Announces New and Expanded Provider Partnerships

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#healthIT—Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) announced today the signing of two multi-year healthcare provider agreements during the second quarter.





One of Veradigm’s largest Veradigm EHR clients, State of Franklin Healthcare Associates (SOFHA), a physician-owned and led primary care and multi-specialty healthcare system in upper East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, expanded its agreement with Veradigm to include Veradigm Revenue Cycle Services. “SOFHA is comprised of over 250+ providers and envisions continued smart-growth opportunities in the years to come, as such we are focused on optimizing value-based care and were looking for a common technology platform and a partner we can trust,” said Amanda Clear, Chief Operating Officer of SOFHA. “Given our experience with Veradigm EHR, along with the value we saw in Veradigm’s Revenue Cycle Services, it became clear that Veradigm was the vendor to select.”

Also, during the quarter, Total Orthopedics and Sports Medicine contracted for Veradigm Revenue Cycle Services, Veradigm Payerpath, Veradigm Guided Scheduling and Veradigm FollowMyHealth to enhance their patient experience and billing process. Total Orthopedics is a 40-provider orthopedic, spine, and sports medicine group with multiple locations in the greater New York Area, Long Island, and Northern New Jersey. “A top priority of Total Orthopedics has been to enhance our patient’s experience,” said Dr. Charles Ruotolo, M.D., President Total Orthopedics and Sports Medicine. “We’re excited to work side by side with Veradigm’s experienced team and software platforms to better support our billing processes and increase patient communication.”

Veradigm’s breadth of technology and services offered to small, medium and large ambulatory practices has helped drive growth across the business. “We are uniquely positioned to support the needs of primary care and specialty practices. Providers continue to select solutions within the Veradigm Network to optimize operational efficiency, improve productivity, and increase collections,” said Tom Langan, Veradigm President and Chief Commercial Officer.

