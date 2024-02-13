Veradigm and American College of Cardiology Launch Influenza Vaccination Education Initiative to Improve Cardiovascular Health

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#healthIT—Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX), a leading provider of healthcare data and technology solutions announced today the launch of TRANSFORM VAX, an American College of Cardiology (ACC)-sponsored initiative aimed at improving cardiovascular health through increased influenza vaccination education.





Influenza vaccination is associated with a lower risk for adverse cardiovascular events, with an overall 34% lower risk of major adverse cardiovascular events and a 45% lower risk among individuals with recent acute coronary syndrome (ACS).1 As part of this quality improvement initiative, Veradigm is delivering ACC-sponsored vaccination education messaging to a subset of cardiology practices using the Practice Fusion EHR (a Veradigm Network solution). The messages appear as banner advertisements in an in-frame window adjacent to the EHR workflow that is separate and distinguishable from the clinical and practice management workflow within the EHR.

“Veradigm is proud to be working with the ACC to apply our real-world data in combination with our messaging capabilities to improve rates of recommended vaccinations for adults with cardiovascular disease,” said Stuart Green, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Veradigm.

“Routine influenza vaccination is an important component of the evidence-based practice in patients with cardiovascular disease, but like many other cardiovascular treatments, deep implementation gaps exist,” said Ankeet S. Bhatt, MD, MBA, ScM, chair of the TRANSFORM VAX project steering committee. “Together with Veradigm, the ACC is studying how to reach clinicians in innovative ways to provide timely, actionable information to close implementation gaps in influenza vaccination for at-risk cardiovascular patients.”

Powered by Veradigm de-identified real-world data, TRANSFORM VAX will deliver educational messaging to healthcare providers whose patient cohorts meet ACC-determined criteria for inclusion. It will then compare results against a control group of physicians not receiving TRANSFORM VAX messaging, enabling the ACC to establish benchmarks from which to measure future quality improvement success.

“People with heart disease have a much higher risk of serious complications from the flu, including heart attack, stroke and heart failure,” said Ami Bhatt, MD, ACC Chief Innovation Officer. “The ACC is committed to delivering innovative solutions to transform cardiovascular care and improve heart health by raising clinician awareness of the benefits of flu vaccination for the most at-risk patients.”

Veradigm Inc.’s participation in TRANSFORM VAX is supported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award to the Council of Medical Specialty Societies (CMSS), with 100 percent funded by CDC/HHS. The contents are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the official views of nor endorsement, by CDC/HHS or the U.S. Government.

