Veracyte to Release Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 6, 2024

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) announced today that it will release financial results for the second quarter of 2024 after the close of market on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. Company management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss financial results and provide a general business update at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day.


The conference call will be webcast live from the company’s website and will be available via the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/p5tuszv4. A webcast replay will be available following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will be accessible on the company’s website at https://investor.veracyte.com/events-presentations.

The conference call dial-ins can be accessed by registering at: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIbb7f6b70b4ce4820b6391059390d6139

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company whose vision is to transform cancer care for patients all over the world. We empower clinicians with the high-value insights they need to guide and assure patients at pivotal moments in the race to diagnose and treat cancer. Our Veracyte Diagnostics Platform delivers high-performing cancer tests that are fueled by broad genomic and clinical data, deep bioinformatic and AI capabilities, and a powerful evidence-generation engine, which ultimately drives durable reimbursement and guideline inclusion for our tests, along with new insights to support continued innovation and pipeline development. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter).

Contacts

Investors:
Shayla Gorman

investors@veracyte.com
(619) 393-1545

Media:
Tracy Morris

media@veracyte.com
(650) 380-4413

