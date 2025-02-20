Veracyte to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) a leading cancer diagnostics company, announced today it will participate in the following investor conferences.

Raymond James 46th Annual Institutional Investors Conference – Orlando, FL

Presentation on March 5th at 9:50 a.m. Eastern Time

Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference – Miami, FL

Fireside Chat on March 11th at 8:40 a.m. Eastern Time

Live audio webcasts of the company’s presentations will be available by visiting Veracyte’s website at http://investor.veracyte.com/events-presentations. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days after each live presentation broadcast.

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company whose vision is to transform cancer care for patients all over the world. We empower clinicians with the high-value insights they need to guide and assure patients at pivotal moments in the race to diagnose and treat cancer. Our Veracyte Diagnostics Platform delivers high-performing cancer tests that are fueled by broad genomic and clinical data, deep bioinformatic and AI capabilities, and a powerful evidence-generation engine, which ultimately drives durable reimbursement and guideline inclusion for our tests, along with new insights to support continued innovation and pipeline development. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter).

Investors:

Shayla Gorman

investors@veracyte.com

(619) 393-1545

Media:

Tracy Morris

media@veracyte.com

(650) 380-4413