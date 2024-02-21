Home Business Wire Veracyte to Participate in the Raymond James 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference
Veracyte to Participate in the Raymond James 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) announced today that Marc Stapley, chief executive officer, and John Leite, Ph.D., chief commercial officer, CLIA, will present at the Raymond James 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Monday, March 4, 2024, at 9:50 a.m. Eastern Time.


A live audio webcast of the company’s presentation will be available by visiting Veracyte’s website at http://investor.veracyte.com/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company whose vision is to transform cancer care for patients all over the world. We empower clinicians with the high-value insights they need to guide and assure patients at pivotal moments in the race to diagnose and treat cancer. Our Veracyte Diagnostics Platform delivers high-performing cancer tests that are fueled by broad genomic and clinical data, deep bioinformatic and AI capabilities, and a powerful evidence-generation engine, which ultimately drives durable reimbursement and guideline inclusion for our tests, along with new insights to support continued innovation and pipeline development. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter).

Shayla Gorman

investors@veracyte.com
(619) 393-1545

Tracy Morris

media@veracyte.com
(650) 380-4413

