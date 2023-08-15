Veracyte Earns Top Workplace Awards in the San Francisco Bay Area and San Diego

Awards mark Veracyte’s 10th consecutive honor in the Bay Area and inaugural recognition in San Diego

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) announced that its South San Francisco and San Diego offices have been named top workplaces. Veracyte’s South San Francisco location has been awarded a Top Bay Area Workplaces 2023 honor by the San Francisco Chronicle, in partnership with Energage, LLC. This is Veracyte’s tenth consecutive year receiving this honor. Additionally, Veracyte’s San Diego office has received its inaugural Best Places to Work in San Diego award by the San Diego Business Journal (SDBJ), in partnership with Workforce Research Group.





The Bay Area award list is based on anonymous employee feedback gathered by Energage, a third-party survey administrator. The evaluation measured 15 culture drivers that are critical to organization success including alignment, execution and connection. For the San Diego award, the SDBJ and Workforce Research Group conducted a detailed analysis of company workplace policies and practices along with a comprehensive, anonymous employee survey. The combined scores determined the top San Diego companies.

“We are honored to be recognized as a top workplace in both the San Francisco Bay Area and San Diego,” said Marc Stapley, Veracyte’s chief executive officer. “These awards reflect the hard work and dedication of our employees, who are committed to our vision of transforming cancer care for patients all over the world. We are proud to create a workplace where employees feel valued, supported and empowered to make a difference in patients’ lives.”

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company whose vision is to transform cancer care for patients all over the world. We empower clinicians with the high-value insights they need to guide and assure patients at pivotal moments in the race to diagnose and treat cancer. Our high-performing tests enable clinicians to make more confident diagnostic, prognostic, and treatment decisions for some of the most challenging diseases such as thyroid, prostate, breast, bladder and lung cancers, as well as interstitial lung diseases. We help patients avoid unnecessary procedures and speed time to diagnosis and appropriate treatment. In addition to making our tests available in the U.S. through our central laboratories, we also aim to deliver our tests to patients worldwide through a distributed model to laboratories that can perform them locally. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com and follow the company on Twitter (@veracyte).

