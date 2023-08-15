Home Business Wire Veracyte Earns Top Workplace Awards in the San Francisco Bay Area and...
Business Wire

Veracyte Earns Top Workplace Awards in the San Francisco Bay Area and San Diego

di Business Wire

Awards mark Veracyte’s 10th consecutive honor in the Bay Area and inaugural recognition in San Diego

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) announced that its South San Francisco and San Diego offices have been named top workplaces. Veracyte’s South San Francisco location has been awarded a Top Bay Area Workplaces 2023 honor by the San Francisco Chronicle, in partnership with Energage, LLC. This is Veracyte’s tenth consecutive year receiving this honor. Additionally, Veracyte’s San Diego office has received its inaugural Best Places to Work in San Diego award by the San Diego Business Journal (SDBJ), in partnership with Workforce Research Group.


The Bay Area award list is based on anonymous employee feedback gathered by Energage, a third-party survey administrator. The evaluation measured 15 culture drivers that are critical to organization success including alignment, execution and connection. For the San Diego award, the SDBJ and Workforce Research Group conducted a detailed analysis of company workplace policies and practices along with a comprehensive, anonymous employee survey. The combined scores determined the top San Diego companies.

“We are honored to be recognized as a top workplace in both the San Francisco Bay Area and San Diego,” said Marc Stapley, Veracyte’s chief executive officer. “These awards reflect the hard work and dedication of our employees, who are committed to our vision of transforming cancer care for patients all over the world. We are proud to create a workplace where employees feel valued, supported and empowered to make a difference in patients’ lives.”

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company whose vision is to transform cancer care for patients all over the world. We empower clinicians with the high-value insights they need to guide and assure patients at pivotal moments in the race to diagnose and treat cancer. Our high-performing tests enable clinicians to make more confident diagnostic, prognostic, and treatment decisions for some of the most challenging diseases such as thyroid, prostate, breast, bladder and lung cancers, as well as interstitial lung diseases. We help patients avoid unnecessary procedures and speed time to diagnosis and appropriate treatment. In addition to making our tests available in the U.S. through our central laboratories, we also aim to deliver our tests to patients worldwide through a distributed model to laboratories that can perform them locally. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com and follow the company on Twitter (@veracyte).

Contacts

Investors:
Shayla Gorman

Director, Investor Relations

investors@veracyte.com
619-393-1545

Media:
Brad Lotterman

Director, Corporate Communications

Brad.lotterman@veracyte.com
760-579-3509

Articoli correlati

Virgin Galactic Reports Inducement Awards Under NYSE Listing Rule 303A.08

Business Wire Business Wire -
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) (“Virgin Galactic” or the “Company”) announced that the Compensation Committee...
Continua a leggere

Ichor Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events

Business Wire Business Wire -
FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICHR), a leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery...
Continua a leggere

Agilent Reports Third-Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Delivers on Q3; adjusts full-year outlook to reflect softer market conditions Highlights: Reported revenue of $1.67 billion declined 2.7% year-over-year, and...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php