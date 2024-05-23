Veracyte Announces Multiple Afirma GRID Presentations at ENDO 2024, Previewing the Future of Molecular Testing in Thyroid Nodules and Cancer

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$VCYT—Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT), a leading cancer diagnostics company, today announced that data from three studies will demonstrate the power of the Afirma GRID (Genomic Resource for Intelligent Discovery) tool to help unlock new molecular insights into thyroid tumors, which may ultimately help to further personalize treatment of the disease. The findings will be presented at ENDO 2024, the annual meeting of The Endocrine Society, which will take place June 1-4 in Boston.





“Molecular testing in thyroid cancer currently focuses primarily on whether a patient’s thyroid nodule is benign or cancerous, and whether specific gene mutations are present,” said Joshua Klopper, M.D., Veracyte’s medical director for Endocrinology. “The data to be presented at ENDO 2024 looks beyond individual gene mutations and explores the potential of novel molecular signatures and alterations to provide more-granular, prognostic information. This may ultimately help clinicians guide more individualized care based on the molecular characteristics of each patient’s tumor. These findings are from studies using Afirma GRID, a research-use-only tool that leverages Veracyte’s whole-transcriptome approach, which enables the scientific community to advance understanding of thyroid cancer biology.”

Following are details for the Afirma GRID-focused research studies that will be presented at ENDO 2024 in the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center:

Title: Retrospective Analysis of mRNA Expression Based Signatures of Thyroid Tumor Invasion and Metastases Presenter: Sara Ahmadi, M.D., Brigham and Women’s Hospital Format: Poster Presentation (MON-640) Time: Monday, June 3, 2024, 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET Location: ENDO Expo Poster Area Title: Prostate-specific Membrane Antigen (PSMA) Expression in Cytologically Indeterminate and Malignant Thyroid Nodules Presenter: Rabail Sadiq, M.B.B.S., Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine Format: Rapid-Fire Oral Presentation (RF28-01) AND Poster Presentation (MON-649) Poster Presentation (MON-649): Time: Monday, June 3, 2024, 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET Location: ENDO Expo Poster Area Rapid-Fire Oral Presentation (RF28-01): Time: Monday, June 3, 2024, 1:45 p.m. – 1:50 p.m. ET Location: Room 257AB Title: Cancer-associated Fibroblasts Correlate with Aggressive Thyroid Cancer Behavior: Insights from Four Large Patient Cohorts Presenter: Matthew A. Loberg, B.A., Vanderbilt University Medical Center Format: Oral Presentation (OR28-04) Time: Monday, June 3, 2024, 2:45 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET Location: Room 257AB

Additional information about these presentations and Veracyte’s participation at ENDO 2024 can be found at the company’s booth (#709).

About Afirma GRID

The Afirma GRID database is inclusive of the sequencing of over 21,000 expressed genes for nearly 200,000 patients with thyroid nodules (benign and malignant) and is used by Veracyte and its partners to contribute to continued research that helps advance understanding of thyroid tumors. Afirma GRID information is available on a Research-Use-Only basis. More information about Afirma GRID can be found here.

About the Afirma GSC

Veracyte’s flagship Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier (GSC) was developed with RNA whole-transcriptome-derived sequencing and machine learning technology and helps physicians identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those whose fine needle aspiration (FNA) biopsy results are indeterminate by cytopathology so that they can potentially avoid unnecessary thyroid surgery. The Afirma GSC also includes Xpression Atlas, the largest thyroid gene and fusion variant panel available, to help inform treatment decisions for patients whose genomic test or cytopathology results are suspicious for cancer. Veracyte also enables physicians to order DNA testing of the TERT promoter gene, which is performed on the same FNA sample, to help further guide treatment decision-making. More information about the Afirma GSC can be found here.

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company whose vision is to transform cancer care for patients all over the world. We empower clinicians with the high-value insights they need to guide and assure patients at pivotal moments in the race to diagnose and treat cancer. Our Veracyte Diagnostics Platform delivers high-performing cancer tests that are fueled by broad genomic and clinical data, deep bioinformatic and AI capabilities, and a powerful evidence-generation engine, which ultimately drives durable reimbursement and guideline inclusion for our tests, along with new insights to support continued innovation and pipeline development. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com and follow the company on X (formerly Twitter) at @veracyte.

