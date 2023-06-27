Veracode Launches Velocity Partner Programme in EMEA

LONDON, PARIS & BERLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AppSec—Veracode, a leading provider of intelligent software security solutions, today announced the launch of the Veracode Velocity Partner Programme in the EMEA region. The newly structured programme will empower partners to grow their security practices quickly and profitably using Veracode’s intelligent software security platform, enabling accelerated deal closures, expanded market share, and revenue growth.





With software supply chain risk and the rapid advancement of generative AI making headlines on a weekly basis, secure software is a growing priority for businesses across industries. With this comes the increasing challenge of integrating security into the software development life cycle. Designed to help partners address this market demand, the Velocity Partner Programme combines the capabilities of Veracode’s cloud-native platform with the support of dedicated practitioners and demand-generation offerings to drive the growth of their services to customers.

The programme includes new demand-generation campaigns, on-demand sales and technical enablement content, and a new role-based partner training and certification programme. Partners can take advantage of these assets to add increased value to their respective customers, improve collaboration, and increase win rates. The expansion of the Veracode Velocity Partner Programme into EMEA follows the standout success of the programme’s initial rollout in North America in 2022. The region has since seen an 89 percent uplift in channel partner-initiated revenue year on year, and recently announced its “Land with Channel” sales strategy to fuel the next stage of Veracode’s growth in North America.

“Since launching the Velocity Partner Programme in North America in summer 2022, our partners have seen significant benefits, and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive” said Andre Cuenin, Chief Revenue Officer at Veracode. “We are thrilled to extend this structured and collaborative model into EMEA as we expand our global channel footprint. Our trusted partners are key to helping us in scaling our mission to move business forward with secure software and we look forward empowering them to expand their security practices with this model.”

The New Tiered Approach of Veracode Velocity

Through the programme, partners can better engage and collaborate with Veracode to achieve mutual goals and objectives. The knowledge, skills, insights, and best practices that they gain from Veracode enhance their ability to deliver industry-leading solutions and services.

Initially divided into two levels, the programme provides structure and a formalised system for categorising partners globally and nurturing their advancement.

Level 1- Sprint Partners: All Veracode partners begin at this level and have access to tools, including marketing campaigns and on-demand programs, training and certifications, automatic subscriptions to all partner communications, and online resources via the Partner Community.

Level 2- Momentum Partners: Based on their previous performance and engagement with Veracode, select partners can progress to Momentum level and benefit from custom, plan-based marketing for programme investments aligned to ROI goals. Additionally, they have prioritised access to enablement programs and initiatives to drive key performance metrics.

Working collaboratively

“We are excited to partner with Veracode as part of the Velocity Partner Programme,” said Anne Couly, Alliance Business Manager at Devoteam Cyber Trust. “The programme’s benefits, such as training and certification, demand-generation offerings, and the ability to collaborate closely with experts to evangelise SecDevOps to our customers and prospects, will enable us to accelerate our security business and deliver strong results for our customers.”

To learn more about the Veracode Velocity Partner Programme visit the website or contact partnerprogram@veracode.com.

About Veracode

Veracode is intelligent software security. The Veracode Software Security Platform continuously finds flaws and vulnerabilities at every stage of the modern software development lifecycle. Prompted by powerful AI trained by trillions of lines of code, Veracode customers fix flaws faster with high accuracy. Trusted by security teams, developers, and business leaders from thousands of the world’s leading organizations, Veracode is the pioneer, continuing to redefine what intelligent software security means. Learn more at www.veracode.com, on the Veracode blog, on Linkedin, and on Twitter.

