Veracode Embarks on a New Chapter with Appointment of Brian Roche as Chief Executive Officer

Company intensifies innovation focus to continue solving customers’ growing software and cloud risk

BURLINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Veracode, a global leader in application risk management, today announced the appointment of Brian Roche as Chief Executive Officer. Roche was formerly Veracode Chief Product Officer and his ascension to CEO completes a succession plan through which Sam King will step down after 17 years at the company.





“My tenure at Veracode has provided me with an unforgettable and rewarding experience,” said Sam King. “I have been working with Brian, the leadership and the Board on this transition. I look forward to advising him as well as continuing to champion the next generation of entrepreneurs and leaders going forward.”

“Veracode has a history of pioneering the market with leading solutions for managing application security risks. From our introduction of a SaaS-based static analysis solution to our current development of AI-based remediation solutions, we have consistently led the industry in how best to manage enterprise security risk,” said Chris Wysopal, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at Veracode. “As we continue pioneering the market in an AI era, I’m thrilled to welcome Brian into this role and thank Sam for her vision and leadership.”

Brian Roche becomes Veracode CEO after serving as Chief Product Officer for the past three and a half years, leading the company’s Product Strategy, Product Management, Engineering and Operations. With more than 25 years in engineering and digital operations leadership roles, Brian brings a wealth of experience in leading organizations through successful tech-driven transformation and innovations at scale. Under Brian’s vision, Veracode staked an early leadership position with the introduction of Veracode Fix and numerous innovations that shorten the time between code production and flaw remediation, liberating developers to focus on critical tasks that drive value and differentiation.

The next frontier for software security and risk management is fueled by rapid AI advancements and the proliferation of cloud-native technology adoption. Under pressure to innovate faster than ever, organizations are leaning on Large Language Models and open-source software to expedite this process. The safe adoption of AI technologies to fuel rapid innovation and business value is exactly the mission the talented and passionate Veracode team is committed to solving for its customers.

“It has been a privilege to work alongside Sam and I am honored to build on the strong position she leaves the company in as the leader in the application risk management market,” said Brian Roche. “We are here because of Sam’s incredible leadership and impact across our industry. We can’t thank her enough and wish her great success going forward.”

About Veracode

Veracode is intelligent software security. The Veracode Software Security Platform continuously finds flaws and vulnerabilities at every stage of the modern software development lifecycle. Using powerful AI trained on a carefully curated, trusted dataset from experience analyzing trillions of lines of code, Veracode customers fix flaws faster with high accuracy. Trusted by security teams, developers, and business leaders from thousands of the world’s leading organizations, Veracode is the pioneer, continuing to redefine what intelligent software security means.

Learn more at www.veracode.com, on the Veracode blog, and on LinkedIn and X.

