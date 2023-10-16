Venti Technologies Honored by Boston Business Journal and BostInno as Top Earlier-Stage Software Company

Award recognizes Venti’s Substantial Progress Towards True Operational Deployment in 2023

BOSTON & SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BostInno, the sister publication of Boston Business Journal, today announced that Venti Technologies, a world leader in autonomous vehicle logistics, was named a top Earlier-Stage Software Company in the 2023 BostInno Fire Awards. The awards recognize the top 50 companies, organizations and people in the Boston technology ecosystem that have demonstrated outstanding success this year.





“ As a Boston-based technology company, Venti is honored by this local recognition of our progress in bringing the science of autonomy to important logistics environments worldwide,” said Heidi Wyle, PhD, Founder & CEO of Venti Technologies. “ Venti was founded at my kitchen table in 2018 by four leading engineers, roboticists, and technologists intent on changing the world through autonomous vehicles, and we are proud to be accomplishing that goal today with our 120-person team based in Boston and now Singapore.”

An MIT-rooted startup, Venti has gained momentum in 2023 building full-scope autonomous vehicle logistics solutions for moving goods in ports, airports, warehouses, and factories. In Q2 2023, the company raised a $28.8M Series A funding round and has grown from 18 employees at the end of 2022 to 120 today. Venti’s innovation in autonomous logistics has rapidly evolved this year, including adding road markings as a new class of navigational objects in its system, thus improving performance, reliability, and safety. Venti is on track to deliver true operational driverless container truck fleets of tens of vehicles this year as the company focuses on autonomy and operational production metrics to demonstrate cost-effectiveness.

Venti’s team brings deep expertise in converting existing vehicles to autonomous ones, using sensor positioning that enables the robot to “see” the world, and has achieved thousands of kilometers of real-world operational deployment. Venti-powered vehicles can operate 24/7 and in precipitation including heavy rain and run reliably even when bandwidth is variable, and the environment is constantly changing.

“ This year’s BostInno Fire honorees represent some of the most innovative and exciting growth companies in Greater Boston,” said Carolyn Jones, Market President & Publisher, Boston Business Journal, BostInno. “ Their work and commitment to success is a key part of the ecosystem that is Boston business. We look forward to celebrating their success and future growth.”

The BostInno Fire Award honorees represent companies that have demonstrated success in raising funds, launching new products, bringing in new customers, growing their Boston footprint and supporting the local community and innovation ecosystem.

Please visit https://bit.ly/3ZRaXrk to view the winners and learn more about the BostInno Fire Awards.

About Venti Technologies

Venti Technologies is a world leader in autonomous vehicle logistics for industrial yards and logistics hubs: ports, airports, warehouses, and factories. Founded in 2018 by a team with strong MIT roots, the company is pioneering the future of transportation for moving goods. Its highly flexible and industrial-grade precision technology enables rapid deployment and best-in-class safety and operational efficiency for customers. For more information, please visit www.ventitechnologies.com.

About BostInno

BostInno is the sister publication of the Boston Business Journal. BostInno is a news and events organization dedicated to covering startups and innovation in Boston. BostInno is also part of American Inno, a network of sites in 44 markets and growing that catalyzes innovation nationwide.

