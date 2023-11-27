Venti Technologies Founder & CEO Heidi Wyle Wins 2023 Women in Tech Global Start-Up Award

Home Business Wire Venti Technologies Founder & CEO Heidi Wyle Wins 2023 Women in Tech...
BOSTON & SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Women in Tech®, a global non-profit organization on a mission to empower five million women and girls in tech by 2030, has awarded Heidi Wyle, PhD, Founder & CEO of Venti Technologies, its 2023 Global Start-Up Award. Venti is a world leader in autonomous vehicle logistics for the global supply chain and industrial and logistics yards.


The Women in Tech® Global Start-Up Award recognizes a female-founded startup that has demonstrated exceptional innovation, growth potential, and a positive impact on the tech industry. The awards were announced on November 16, 2023, at the 6th annual Women in Tech Global Awards Gala in the UAE.

I am honored to receive the Women in Tech® Global Start-Up Award on behalf of Venti Technologies. This year has been significant for Venti as we’ve grown our company with new funding and progressed into operational deployments. This recognition is a testament to our amazing team at Venti,” said Dr. Wyle. “As we look to the new year, I am excited about Venti’s continued journey of growth, collaboration, and innovation.”

She continued, “All the women nominated for this award have made extraordinary strides, and I’m thrilled to be among such incredible and inspiring leaders.”

Wyle has served on the Boards of MIT, the Harvard Business School Alumni Association of Boston, and the Massachusetts Women’s Forum where she served as president. Since Venti’s founding, Dr. Wyle has successfully led the company through two funding rounds totaling US$37 million, and in the past year, she has grown Venti from 18 employees to 103 as of June 2023. Dr. Wyle has also been recognized by Forbes as one of the “50 Women-Led Startups That Are Crushing Tech.”

Recent awards won by Venti include recognition of Dr. Wyle by Supply & Demand Chain Executive as a top woman in supply chain. Venti was also recently honored by BostInno, a sister publication of Boston Business Journal, with a 2023 Fire Award as a top earlier-stage software company.

Dr. Wyle is dedicated to improving the world through technology, including wildlife conservation. She is creating an initiative using new monitoring technologies and AI-based path projection to protect whales in the waters around ports and in shipping lanes.

Please visit http://bit.ly/3QLeBPk to view the winners and learn more about the Women in Tech® Global Awards.

About Venti Technologies

Venti Technologies is a world leader in autonomous vehicle logistics for industrial yards and logistics hubs: ports, airports, warehouses, and factories. Founded in 2018 by a team with strong MIT roots, the company is pioneering the future of transportation for moving goods. Its highly flexible and industrial-grade precision technology enables rapid deployment and best-in-class safety and operational efficiency for customers. For more information, please visit www.ventitechnologies.com.

