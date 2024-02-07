Home Business Wire Vensure Employer Solutions Expands Service Portfolio with the Acquisition of MarathonHR
Acquisition broadens reach of PEO, ASO, and Payroll services in Georgia and surrounding states

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vensure Employer Solutions, a leading provider of HR/HCM technology, managed services, and global business process outsourcing, today announced its recent acquisition of MarathonHR, a reputable Georgia-based Human Resources Outsourcing firm.


Established in 2004, MarathonHR specializes as a Professional Employer Organization (PEO), Administrative Services Organization (ASO), and payroll provider. Based in Athens and Cummings, GA, the company offers customized services to small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), particularly in the healthcare services, retail, construction, auto, and restaurant industries. The acquisition reinforces Vensure’s dedication to meeting the diverse and expanding needs of businesses in the southeastern U.S.

“As our 69th acquisition since 2018, MarathonHR is an excellent addition to the Vensure family,” said Alex Campos, chief executive officer of Vensure Employer Solutions. “With over one million small businesses employing 1.7 million individuals in the state of Georgia, we see this as a unique opportunity to deliver unmatched HR solutions to a broader business community.”

Ralph Cimperman, founder and chief executive officer of MarathonHR, added, “As our clients seek to overcome their most complex HR challenges, this partnership will provide access to Vensure’s industry-leading services, technologies, and expertise. We are excited about the world-class benefits our clients will now be able to offer their employees because of our alignment with Vensure.”

Vensure Employer Solutions’ latest acquisition supports efforts to expand its growing portfolio and solidify its leading position as a trusted resource for SMBs in Georgia and the surrounding states. The company already has a strong presence in the Atlanta metro area, with its second-largest office in Duluth serving as a regional operations hub for the southeastern U.S.

About Vensure Employer Solutions

Vensure Employer Solutions is the largest privately held organization in the HR technology and service sector, providing a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, including HR/HCM technology, managed services, and global business process outsourcing (BPO). The company and its service providers collectively serve over 95,000 businesses and process over $135B in annual payroll. As a “One Employer Solution” headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Vensure helps thousands of businesses streamline and grow their operations with custom strategies that benefit both employers and employees. Find out more by visiting www.vensure.com.

