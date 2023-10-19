Vensure Employer Solutions Expands HR Services with Acquisition of Resource Management Inc.

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vensure Employer Solutions, a leading provider of HR/HCM technology, managed services, and global business process outsourcing, today announced the acquisition of Utah-based Resource Management Inc. (RMI), a highly respected HR solutions provider.





“We are thrilled about the acquisition of RMI,” said Alex Campos, chief executive officer of Vensure. “This strategic move furthers our vision for expanding our HR offerings and extending our reach within the industry. RMI’s expertise and dedication to excellence in human resource solutions make them an invaluable addition to the Vensure family. We look forward to the opportunities and synergies this partnership will bring as we continue to elevate our commitment to providing exceptional HR services to our clients.”

RMI is renowned for its rich history of serving businesses across diverse industries. It specializes in delivering comprehensive HR services, encompassing payroll administration, benefits management, and compliance support. RMI has consistently upheld a reputation for excellence, driven by its client-centric approach and commitment to leveraging technology to streamline HR solutions. This aligns seamlessly with its mission of empowering businesses to efficiently manage their workforce.

“In acquiring RMI, we are strategically positioning ourselves for continued growth and success in our industry,” said Kara Childress, chief financial officer of Vensure. “This acquisition is not just a financial investment, but a commitment to expanding our capabilities, enhancing our portfolio, and delivering even greater value to our clients and shareholders. We look forward to the exciting prospects that lie ahead as we integrate RMI into our organization and embark on this journey of growth and innovation.”

With RMI’s established credentials and specialized knowledge, the move allows Vensure to expand its presence and offerings, reinforcing its position as a versatile HR solutions provider. Integrating RMI’s expertise in HR services complements Vensure’s commitment to delivering client-centric solutions. Ultimately, this decision aligns with Vensure’s growth strategy, positioning the company to continue to meet a range of client needs and further excel in the HR solutions landscape.

“This partnership marks a new chapter for RMI’s clients. Vensure’s stellar reputation for excellence, commitment to innovation, and extensive resources will enable us to enhance our HR solutions and provide even greater value to them,” said Mark Soelberg, division president of RMI. “We look forward to this growth journey, collaboration, and delivering top-tier HR services as part of the Vensure family.”

About Vensure Employer Solutions

Vensure Employer Solutions is the largest privately held organization in the HR technology and service sector, providing a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, including HR/HCM technology, managed services, and global business process outsourcing (BPO). The company and its service providers collectively serve over 95,000 businesses and process over $135B in annual payroll. As a “One Employer Solution” headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Vensure helps thousands of businesses streamline and grow their operations with custom strategies that benefit both employers and employees. Find out more by visiting www.vensure.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Katy Caughman-Peacock



katy@mediafrenzyglobal.com

225-333-8206

Vensure Employer Solutions Contact Information:

To learn more about Vensure Employer Solutions, please contact: communications@vensure.com