Vensure Employer Solutions Appoints Pat Cleary as Chief Growth Officer and Board Member

Seasoned PEO Leader Poised to Influence Enterprise Growth Opportunities

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vensure Employer Solutions, a leading provider of HR/HCM technology, managed services, and global business process outsourcing, today announced the appointment of Pat Cleary as Chief Growth Officer and member of Vensure’s Board of Directors.





Cleary is the former president and CEO of the National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO), the leading trade association for the PEO industry, where he served from 2011-2023. By unifying PEOs to focus on education, promotion and growth, the industry quadrupled in size during his tenure with NAPEO. Under Cleary’s leadership, NAPEO also achieved a significant milestone with passage of the Small Business Efficiency Act (SBEA), which provided PEO industry recognition in the IRS code for the first time.

As former chairman of the National Mediation Board and deputy assistant secretary for policy in the U.S. Department of Labor, Cleary has had a wide-ranging career spanning more than 25 years in government, policy, public affairs, and communications. His areas of expertise include human resources, health care, economics, and trade. Cleary also served 10 years at the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), the nation’s largest industrial trade association, where he was responsible for the organization’s workplace policy lobbying efforts.

“I’m honored to be joining the Vensure Employer Solutions organization during this period of enormous growth,” Cleary stated. “I believe my PEO industry experience will further complement and secure Vensure’s position as an industry leader, and I’m excited to see what the future holds for the company.”

Alex Campos, Chief Executive Officer of Vensure Employer Solutions, stated, “We are thrilled to have Pat join the leadership team at Vensure. His proven track record and depth of experience within our industry aligns nicely with our next phase of growth in 2024 and beyond.”

Cleary’s addition to the Board and leadership team is another step in positioning Vensure for further success as the company continues to expand and elevate its leading position in the HR services and technology marketplace.

About Vensure Employer Solutions

Vensure Employer Solutions is the largest privately held organization in the HR technology and service sector, providing a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, including HR/HCM technology, managed services, and global business process outsourcing (BPO). The company and its service providers collectively serve over 95,000 businesses and process over $135B in annual payroll. As a “One Employer Solution” headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Vensure helps thousands of businesses streamline and grow their operations with custom strategies that benefit both employers and employees. Find out more by visiting www.vensure.com.

