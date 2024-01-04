Vensana Capital Strengthens Team with Promotions and Addition of Venture Partner

MINNEAPOLIS & WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vensana Capital, a leading medical technology-focused venture capital and growth equity investment firm, today announced the promotions of Amrinder Singh, Cynthia Yee, Greg Banker, and Mike Kramer to Partner and Steve Schwen to Partner & Chief Financial Officer. The firm also announced the addition of veteran medtech leader Bill Hoffman as a Venture Partner.

“Since launching Vensana in 2019, we have set out to build the deepest, most experienced team in our sector. Our promoted team members bring diverse backgrounds and expertise, and each has emerged as a leader within the firm and in the community. We are excited to support them as they take this important step forward in their careers,” said Vensana Managing Partners Kirk Nielsen and Justin Klein. “In addition, we are proud to welcome Bill to our growing team. He brings an impressive track record as an entrepreneur and executive, and we look forward to working with him to build the next generation of category-defining medtech companies.”

Amrinder Singh promoted to Partner (Minneapolis)

Amrinder joined Vensana in 2021 after nearly a decade at Medtronic, where he was most recently a Senior Investment Director at Medtronic Ventures leading and supporting new investments across the medtech sector. Prior to his investment role, Amrin led business development and strategy for Medtronic’s remote monitoring and services businesses, and he was previously with the corporate strategy group. Earlier in his career, Amrin held product management and engineering positions at Thoratec. Amrin currently serves on the board of Nyra Medical.

Cynthia Yee promoted to Partner (SF Bay Area)

Cynthia joined Vensana in 2019 and brings nearly two decades of investing, operating, and public equities experience and a unique perspective on the full cycle of healthcare innovation and commercialization. Prior to Vensana, she served as a Principal at Windham Venture Partners, where she led the firm’s investments in numerous companies that have successfully exited, including Cartiva Medical, ClarVista Medical, and Personal Genome Diagnostics. She was previously an investor at NEA working across its medtech and healthcare services practices, and she spent time in business development and strategic marketing at Epix Therapeutics and medtech incubator D3DC. Cynthia began her career in public equities, covering medical devices at Piper Jaffray and biotechnology at Pacific Growth Equities. Cynthia currently serves on the boards of Evident Vascular and SpyGlass Pharma.

Greg Banker promoted to Partner (Minneapolis)

Greg joined Vensana in 2019 and has over a decade of investing, operating, and consulting experience. Prior to joining Vensana, he served as Director of Strategic Market Development at Vertiflex, an interventional spine company that was acquired by Boston Scientific. Before Vertiflex, Greg worked as an Associate Director at Navigant Consulting, where he advised medtech CEOs and boards of directors on over two dozen strategic market assessments across a range of areas including cardiology, interventional pain, orthopedics, neurology, and robotic surgery. Greg currently serves on the board of Artelon.

Mike Kramer promoted to Partner (SF Bay Area)

Mike Kramer joined Vensana in 2021, bringing to the firm over 20 years of finance and operations experience. Prior to Vensana, Mike was an Operating Partner at CRG, a leading provider of structured debt and equity capital for growth-stage healthcare companies, where he advised on multiple medtech investments and worked directly with the boards of CRG’s portfolio companies. Previously, Mike served as CFO or COO at private and public medtech companies, including Endologix, TriVascular (IPO, acquired), and ATS Medical (acquired).

Steve Schwen promoted to Partner & Chief Financial Officer (Minneapolis)

Steve Schwen joined Vensana in 2019, and he leads all non-investment functions at the firm. Steve brings over 25 years of finance and operations management experience within venture capital firms, with much of that experience coming from his time as CFO at Split Rock Partners and St. Paul Venture Capital. Steve began his career at KPMG, where he provided audit and consulting services to financial services companies.

Bill Hoffman joins as Venture Partner (Orange County)

Bill Hoffman joins Vensana Capital as a Venture Partner. Bill currently serves on the board of Inari Medical, where he held the CEO role from 2015 until late 2022. He led the company’s transformation from a private single-product clinical-stage company to a public company with a diversified product portfolio and nearly $400 million in revenue that established a new standard-of-care for venous thromboembolism patients globally. Bill previously served as CEO at Visualase, which developed and commercialized a laser ablation treatment for brain disorders that was acquired by Medtronic in 2014. Earlier in his career, Bill served as Vice President of Sales at FoxHollow Technologies, which pioneered atherectomy therapy prior to its acquisition by ev3 in 2007.

About Vensana Capital

Vensana Capital is a venture capital and growth equity investment firm dedicated to partnering with entrepreneurs who seek to transform healthcare with breakthrough innovations in medical technology. Launched in 2019, Vensana manages $550 million in capital and is actively investing in development and commercial stage companies across the medtech sector, including medical devices, diagnostics and data science, life science tools, digital health, and tech-enabled services. Vensana’s investment team has a history of successfully partnering with management teams behind industry-leading companies including Cameron Health, CardiAQ, Cartiva, CV Ingenuity, CVRx, Epix Therapeutics, Inari Medical, Intact Vascular, Lutonix, Neuwave Medical, Personal Genome Diagnostics, Relievant Medsystems, Sequent Medical, Topera, Ulthera, Veran Medical Technologies, Vertiflex and Vesper Medical. Learn more at www.vensanacap.com.

