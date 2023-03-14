Vendr Names International Sales Veteran, Ryan Burke, as SVP of Sales

SaaS Buying Platform Appoints Industry Leader to Drive Strategic Management and Scale International Operations

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading SaaS buying platform Vendr today announced an expansion of its sales leadership team, appointing Ryan Burke as SVP of Sales. Burke will expand Vendr’s go-to-market procurement and sales strategies as the company continues to grow throughout the U.S. and abroad. In this role, Burke will be responsible for strategic management and growth of Vendr’s sales department, with a focus on expanding into international markets.

Given today’s economic climate, and Vendr’s ability to save organizations thousands on software purchases––having processed billions in spend from tens of thousands deals and thousands of suppliers––Vendr is poised for continued and rapid growth. As the economy continues to sour, finding the right software at the right cost becomes even more critical, especially as Forrester predicts software spend to account for more than 40% of organizational growth by 2027. Burke’s appointment will be pivotal in bolstering Vendr’s continued acceleration as the company gears up for international expansion.

“As budgets continue to tighten and business leaders scrutinize costs and cut expenses, Vendr is well positioned to disrupt the procurement process in a way that uniquely benefits buyers and sellers alike,” said CEO and Co-Founder Ryan Neu. “Ryan Burke has long established himself as a leader in both sales and international growth. His deep understanding of the market opportunity, coupled with his extensive experience building successful sales teams in and outside of the U.S. make him the perfect addition to our team as Vendr continues to revolutionize how software is bought and sold in today’s unpredictable economy.”

An angel investor in leading SaaS management platform, Blissfully––acquired by Vendr in early 2022––Burke joins Vendr from Qatalog, where he held the position of Chief Revenue Officer. Prior to that, Burke served as the SVP of Sales at Invision, helping the company scale from single digits to over $100M in revenue and a ~$2B valuation, before pivoting to the role of SVP of International, running the global go-to-market strategy. During his tenure with InVision, the company grew from 35 fully remote employees to a globally distributed team of over 850 employees.

“The procurement process has long been ripe for innovation, but no one organization has determined how to successfully marry data and product in a way that solves for its inherent inefficiencies––until Vendr,” said Burke. “Vendr’s rich SaaS data blended with benchmarking insights and procurement tools is the real magic, and their technology is fundamentally changing the relationship between software buyers and sellers. I’m excited to join Vendr’s exceptional sales team to help change how SaaS is bought, sold, and managed—globally.”

Burke’s addition to the leadership team follows Vendr’s recent launch of Explore, a catalog of the entire software ecosystem built to help companies make faster and more informed purchasing decisions. To learn more about Vendr, visit https://www.vendr.com/

Vendr is changing how companies find, buy and manage SaaS. The first of its kind, Vendr’s SaaS buying platform offers both a product and people-powered service to enable the world’s fastest-growing companies to purchase software quickly and with guaranteed savings. Today, Vendr has facilitated billions in SaaS purchases across thousands of suppliers for Finance and Procurement teams at HubSpot, Brex, Canva, Reddit, Toast, and more. Headquartered in Boston with a second location in Charleston, Vendr was founded in 2019 by Ryan Neu and co-founders Ariel Diaz and Aaron White, who joined the team through the acquisition of Blissfully in 2022.

