Vena Celebrates Prestigious Recognitions Across Three Industry Reports

Top honors won by Vena’s Complete Planning Platform for usability, customer satisfaction and innovation

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vena, the only Complete Planning platform purpose-built to amplify the power of Microsoft 365, announced industry achievements and recognitions across two key market reports and one customer survey, reinforcing its leadership in the corporate performance management (CPM) space and commitment to powering finance and operations professionals’ productivity and strategic decision making.





Vena Positioned as “Exemplary” in the Ventana Research Consolidate and Close Management Buyers Guide for 2024

Vena was named an “exemplary” leader in the financial close and financial consolidation industry in the 2024 Ventana Research Consolidate and Close Management Buyers Guide. The guide provides a detailed analysis of software solutions for streamlining and optimizing the financial close process, evaluating vendors based on their reconciliation, consolidation, journal entry and reporting processes. This recognition highlights Vena’s standout performance across these key metrics, solidifying its position as a top choice for enterprises seeking planning solutions.

“We are proud to be acknowledged as a leader in financial close and consolidation by Ventana Research,” said Hugh Cumming, Chief Technology Officer at Vena. “This validation reaffirms our commitment to providing exceptional usability, customer experience and value to our clients. Our position as a leader among both core competitors and industry giants highlights the strength and strategic value of our solutions.”

For more on this recognition, read the full press release.

Vena Positioned as Leader in All Categories in the 2024 Dresner Wisdom of Crowds EPM Market Study

Vena has been recognized as a leader in all three major categories in the 2024 Dresner Wisdom of Crowds® EPM Market Study: Overall Experience Leader in the Customer Experience Model, Credibility Leader in the Vendor Credibility Model and a High Value/Low TCO Leader in the EPM Value/TCO Model. This is an annual benchmark providing insights into user experiences and perceptions of Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) software and services. It offers valuable data for vendors and potential customers to understand market trends and vendor performance.

“This recognition by Dresner Advisory Services is a validation of our dedication to delivering superior FP&A solutions that empower our customers to drive business agility and resilience,” said Cumming. “We are honored that experts continue to recognize Vena’s innovation and leadership in enterprise performance management. We remain committed to providing customers with a high-value, low-cost solution that’s powerful and user-friendly.”

Read the full press release for additional information.

Vena Achieves Outstanding Recognition in G2 Summer 2024 Report, Earning 20 Badges Across Multiple Categories

Vena has received 20 badges across various categories in the latest G2 Summer 2024 Report, highlighting the company’s dedication to providing finance and operations professionals with a flexible and easy-to-use Excel-based FP&A platform. This report is a comprehensive evaluation of software and service providers based on user reviews and data. It provides valuable insights for buyers seeking the best solutions for their business needs.

“We are immensely proud to be recognized with these badges in the G2 Summer Report,” said Hunter Madeley, CEO at Vena. These rankings reflect the trust and confidence our customers have in us. We continue to focus on creating a user-friendly, flexible and intuitive Complete Planning platform to drive the success of our customers, and we’re extremely grateful for the perspective they share through G2 and other review sites.”

Explore the full details of Vena’s G2 Summer Report achievements in this press release.

Additional recognitions and achievements Vena has recently received include:

About Vena

Vena is the only Complete Planning platform natively integrated with Microsoft 365. Vena streamlines financial and operational planning, reporting and analysis processes, and provides advanced analytics and modeling capabilities to help business, finance, and operations leaders make agile and more informed business decisions. With Vena, you can leverage the power of Excel and AI-powered insights in a unified, cloud-based platform that enhances productivity, collaboration, and insights. Over 1,800 of the world’s leading companies rely on Vena to power their planning. For more information, visit venasolutions.com.

