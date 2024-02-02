Velos IoT Group: Appointment of New CEO

ST. HELIER, Jersey–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#iot–Velos, a prominent supplier in the Internet of Things connectivity sector, announces Colin Chew as its incoming Chief Executive Officer.









Succeeding Graeme Millar, Colin steps into the role during a period marked by significant milestones under Graeme’s leadership, including the carve-out from JT and the acquisitions of TopConnect and NextM2M. This leadership transition reflects the Board’s ongoing strategic plan for Velos, underscoring its commitment to growth and leadership in the IoT domain.

Phil Male, Chair of Velos, commented on the leadership change:

“The Board acknowledges Graeme’s contributions during his tenure as CEO and wishes him every success in the future. As we transition to new leadership, we anticipate maintaining our momentum and further building on the strong foundation established in recent years.”

On Colin’s appointment, Phil added:

“Velos is now well-positioned to make further significant strides in the IoT industry. We are thrilled to welcome Colin Chew as our new CEO. With over 20 years of experience in the IoT sector, and a notable reputation as an IoT authority, Colin brings a wealth of knowledge spanning Sales, Marketing, Product Management, and R&D.

“Colin’s distinguished career at Semtech, Sierra Wireless, IBM, and Lucent Technologies uniquely equips him for this role. His expertise and visionary leadership are key to advancing Velos as a trailblazer in the IoT market. Under his guidance, we are poised to innovate further and set new benchmarks with our cutting-edge IoT technology.”

Colin Chew, the new CEO, shared his vision:

“I am delighted to join Velos, a company that has established itself as a global force in IoT connectivity. As we look ahead, I eagerly anticipate not only building on Velos’ high standard of service, but also unveiling exciting new developments.

“We are focusing on a number of trailblazing innovations that will significantly enhance our offering in IoT connectivity. I look forward to showcasing our ideas at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona 2024.

“Our focus is to set new industry standards to being a customer centric solution providing reliable, robust, scalable, and secure connection. This is not just the next chapter for me and Velos, but a transformative moment for our industry, as we lead the charge in unlocking new possibilities in IoT connectivity.”

About Velos IoT

Velos IoT is a global integrated IoT connectivity provider with extensive experience delivering services via proprietary core and roaming agreements. We support over 17M SIMs worldwide and offer connectivity solutions to businesses of all sizes – from small specialist players to large enterprises.

Whether your devices require a secure connection, low latency, and global coverage, and your design uses SIM or eSIM, we can offer the agility, resilience and scalability for your business to grow.

With decades of experience and strong financial growth, you can rely on a team of +120 experts. We offer over 600 global networks, one of the most extensive LPWA network coverages on the market and a proprietary connectivity management platform to monitor your devices. Velos IoT aims to provide customers with sustainable, scalable, compliant, and secure access to connectivity.

