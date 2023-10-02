Velocity Clearing Expands into Latin America with Eight-Person Team and a Full-Service, On-the Ground Offering

Velocity and Mexican Exchange BIVA Partnering on Investor Events

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Velocity Clearing LLC, a global financial services technology company, announced today that the firm has expanded operations into Latin America and hired Ramiro Perez as managing director and head of LATAM sales and trading.





Velocity has initially hired eight team members in the region, based locally in Mexico, Peru, Colombia & Argentina. The firm puts an emphasis on foreign investments and its extensive experience has made it a benchmark in investments from LATAM clients.

Velocity will offer LATAM clients access to a wide range of markets and asset classes which will allow clients to diversify their portfolios and take advantage of multiple investment opportunities. As it does in the United States, the firm will work with a broad cross-section of institutional and retail clients in the region.

Perez, based in Argentina, has almost 25 years of experience serving LATAM institutional customers, specializing in equities, options, custody and clearing solutions.

“ There is tremendous demand in the region from institutions and their retail clients for a provider like Velocity Clearing that offers efficient access to multiple investment products and services,” said Perez. “ Our focus will be on the end-customer and providing the exceptional client service and market access that is a hallmark of Velocity Clearing.”

Perez will report to Velocity Clearing President Brian Schaeffer, who is based in New York. Schaeffer said, “ Ramiro has built an initial team of capital markets experts with specialized experience in the LATAM region. A major focus for Velocity is building our global investment capability and our goal is to completely change how Latin American clients invest. We now have the team and capabilities to do so.”

On September 6, Schaeffer spoke in New York City at BIVA DAY NYC, which brings together institutional investors, potential issuers and select Mexican companies. BIVA – the Bolsa Institucional de Valores – is a leading Mexican exchange that provides local and global investors with cutting edge technology for trading, market data solutions and listing services for companies. In October of this year, Velocity Clearing will co-host a client event with BIVA in Mexico City on the topic of securities lending.

Maria Ariza, CEO of BIVA, said, “ BIVA was extremely excited to have Velocity Clearing as a partner participating in BIVA DAY in New York. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our commitment to fostering innovation, enhancing connectivity, and empowering investors in Mexico and beyond. Together, we will propel the financial landscape forward, fueling opportunities for growth and prosperity in the world of investments.”

About Velocity Clearing, LLC

Velocity Clearing is a self-clearing broker/dealer serving correspondents, Prime Brokerage clients, active retail traders, emerging hedge funds and other market participants. The firm began in 2003 providing locates on securities that are not easy-to-borrow. Velocity now offers institutions and sophisticated traders a full, tech-enabled ecosystem for securities locates, borrowing, executing, clearing, custody and financing. Over the past few years, Velocity expanded its suite of services to include portfolio margin and execution and clearing for options, tied together with a seamless user experience, proven risk management, and a veteran team of traders and technologists. With a growing team of over 250 professionals (including affiliated entities) in multiple U.S. and overseas locations, Velocity has the right combination of resources and people to service clients around the globe on a 24×6 basis. Velocity Clearing is a member of FINRA and SIPC.

About BIVA:

The Mexican Institutional Stock Exchange (BIVA) began operations in 2018, providing local and foreign investors with state-of-the-art technology for the operation of securities, market information solutions, as well as listing and maintenance for companies.

In addition to having broken a monopoly of decades, BIVA has become an agile, professional, and committed competitor with its clients, seeking the development, deepening, and democratization of the stock market sector in Mexico, and daily brings the benefits of competition to issuing companies, brokerage firms, and other participants in the financial ecosystem of our country.

BIVA is part of Central Corretajes S.A.P.I. de C.V. (CENCOR). This company has developed infrastructure for financial markets in Mexico, the United States, and Latin America for over 30 years. The companies that make up this group are Enlace, Integral Price Provider (PiP), and Institutional Electronic Market (MEI).

