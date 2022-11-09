Velo3D Announces Intention to File a Shelf Registration Statement

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE: VLD) today announced that it intends to file a universal shelf registration statement on Form S-3 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Velo3D anticipates that it will file such registration statement within the next 10 days.

Velo3D has no immediate intention to conduct an offering of securities registered pursuant to the registration statement. The Company believes it is prudent to file the shelf registration statement as a matter of common corporate practice upon passing its one year anniversary as a public company and becoming Form S-3 eligible. The registration statement will provide greater flexibility to access the capital markets in the future, if circumstances arise that would make the sale of securities advantageous to the Company and its stockholders. The Company is not required to offer or sell securities in the future under the shelf registration statement.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations of offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1996. The company’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect”, “estimate”, “project”, “budget”, “forecast”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “believes”, “predicts”, “potential”, “continue”, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the company’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies for the future. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (the “FY 2021 10-K”), which was filed by the company with the SEC on March 28, 2022 and the other documents filed by the company from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside the company’s control and are difficult to predict. The company cautions not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, including projections, which speak only as of the date made. The company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contacts

Investor Relations:



Velo3D



Bob Okunski, VP Investor Relations



investors@velo3d.com

Media Contact:



Velo3D



Dan Sorensen, Senior Director of PR



dan.sorensen@velo3d.com