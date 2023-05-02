Velo3D Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Reiterates 2023 Guidance on Continued Strong Demand

Q123 revenue of $27 million, 120% year over year increase

Gross margin expansion to 11%, up from 6% in Q422

Strong bookings of $20 million, up >30% sequentially

Net cash flow improved from ($33) million to ($16) million, ahead of guidance

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE: VLD), a leading additive manufacturing technology company for mission-critical metal parts, today announced financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

“We were pleased with our results as continued demand for our industry leading Sapphire platform, combined with strong manufacturing execution, enabled us to achieve our first quarter forecasts,” said Benny Buller, CEO of Velo3D. “Operationally, we continued to successfully ramp our Sapphire XC and Sapphire XC 1MZ production in order to meet the increasing demand from both new and existing customers for these systems. Importantly, we significantly improved our gross margin for the quarter as we are starting to see the initial benefits of our recently implemented operational efficiency initiatives to reduce production costs and improve system manufacturing cycle times. Additionally, our operating expense reduction initiatives are on plan and we remain confident in meeting our goal of a 20% reduction in year over year fourth quarter Non-GAAP operating expenses. Overall, our first quarter success reflects the increasing acceptance of our technology as more customers turn to Velo3D to manufacture the critical, high value metal parts they need.”

“Looking forward, demand remains strong as bookings rose more than 30% sequentially to $20 million and our backlog now totals $24 million. With 75% of our second quarter revenue either booked, recurring or in backlog, we have increasing confidence in our ability to achieve revenue growth of more than 50% this year. Finally, we continue to successfully execute on our 2023 strategic priorities and our path to profitability remains clear. Given our first quarter results, increasing demand for our leading technology and strong industry fundamentals, we remain confident in our ability to achieve our 2023 operational and financial goals,” concluded Buller.

($ in Millions, except percentages and per-share data) 1st Quarter



2023 4th Quarter



2022 1st Quarter



2022 GAAP revenue $ 26.8 $ 29.8 $ 12.2 GAAP gross margin 10.9 % 5.9 % 0.1 % GAAP net income (loss)1 ($ 36.2 ) $ 22.6 ($ 65.3 ) GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share ($ 0.19 ) $ 0.11 ($ 0.36 ) Non-GAAP net loss2 ($ 17.8 ) ($ 16.4 ) ($ 23.1 ) Non-GAAP net loss per diluted share2 ($ 0.09 ) ($ 0.08 ) ($ 0.13 ) Cash and Investments $ 64 $ 80 $ 186

Information about Velo3D’s use of non-GAAP information, including a reconciliation to U.S. GAAP, is provided at the end of this release.

Reconciliations to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) financial measures are presented below under “Non-GAAP Financial Information.” Non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per diluted share exclude stock-based compensation expense, and fair value adjustments for the Company’s warrants and earnout liabilities in the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022.

Summary of First Quarter 2023 results

Revenue for the first quarter was $26.8 million, an increase of 120% year over year. Compared to the first quarter of 2022, Year of Sale revenue1 improvement was driven by an increase in system volume and a higher average selling price due to a more favorable transaction mix. On a sequential basis, Year of Sale revenue declined primarily due to slightly lower system volume as the fourth quarter included shipments deferred from the third quarter, and a lower average selling price reflecting the absence of deferred payment transactions compared to the fourth quarter. Support service and recurring payment revenue rose 10% to $2.2 million compared to the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to an increase in the company’s installed base.

Gross margin for the first quarter was 10.9%, up approximately 500 basis points sequentially, as the company benefited from a sequential reduction in material costs and improved manufacturing efficiency. Labor and overhead costs for the first quarter were in line with forecasts and the company expects further improvement in its material costs through the end of 2023.

Operating expenses for the first quarter increased 14% to $27.0 million compared to $23.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Fourth quarter operating expenses included $3.4 million of non-recurring expense reductions, primarily in research and development. On a comparable basis, excluding these non-recurring expenses, operating expenses were in line sequentially. Non-GAAP operating expenses, which exclude stock-based compensation expense of $6.2 million, were $20.8 million. Excluding the aforementioned $3.4 million non-recurring benefit from the fourth quarter, first quarter operating expenses declined approximately 5% sequentially.

Net loss for the quarter was $36.2 million and reflected a loss of $12.2 million on the fair value of warrants and contingent earnout liabilities. Non-GAAP net loss, which excludes, among other items, the gain on fair value of warrants and contingent earnout liabilities as well as stock-based compensation expense, was $17.8 million in the three months ended March 31, 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter, excluding the same metrics, was a loss of $16.0 million. For more information regarding the company’s non-GAAP financial measures, see “Non-GAAP Financial Information” below.

The company ended the quarter with a strong balance sheet with $64 million in cash and investments and minimal debt. Net cash flow for the quarter improved more than 50% sequentially and was ahead of guidance. The company expects sequential improvement in cash flow through the balance of the year while approaching break even in the fourth quarter of 2023.

1 Year of sale revenue refers to revenue from all units shipped within the calendar year.

Guidance

Given strong demand trends, current backlog and first quarter bookings, the company is confident in achieving its 2023 financial forecasts.

For the second quarter of 2023, the company expects the following:

Revenue in the range of $25 million to $29 million

Gross margin in the range of 12% to 16%, assuming no impact from potential non-recurring charges

Bookings in the range of $23 million to $29 million

For the fiscal year 2023, the company’s guidance remains unchanged:

Revenue in the range of $120 million to $130 million

Gross margin in the range of 19% to 21%, assuming no impact from potential non-recurring charges – with gross margin of approximately 30% in the fourth quarter of 2023

Bookings in the range of $100 million to $130 million

The company will host a conference call for investors this afternoon to discuss its first quarter 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The call will be webcast and can be accessed from the Events page of the Investor Relations section of Velo3D’s website at https://ir.velo3d.com/.

About Velo3D:

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. 3D printing—also known as additive manufacturing (AM)—has a unique ability to improve the way high-value metal parts are built. However, legacy metal AM has been greatly limited in its capabilities since its invention almost 30 years ago. This has prevented the technology from being used to create the most valuable and impactful parts, restricting its use to specific niches where the limitations were acceptable.

Velo3D has overcome these limitations so engineers can design and print the parts they want. The company’s solution unlocks a wide breadth of design freedom and enables customers in space exploration, aviation, power generation, energy, and semiconductor to innovate the future in their respective industries. Using Velo3D, these customers can now build mission-critical metal parts that were previously impossible to manufacture. The fully integrated solution includes the Flow print preparation software, the Sapphire family of printers, and the Assure quality control system—all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion manufacturing process. The company delivered its first Sapphire system in 2018 and has been a strategic partner to innovators such as SpaceX, Honeywell, Honda, Chromalloy, and Lam Research. Velo3D has been named as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023. For more information, please visit Velo3D.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Velo, Velo3D, Sapphire, and Intelligent Fusion, are registered trademarks of Velo3D, Inc. Without Compromise, Flow and Assure are trademarks of Velo3D, Inc.

All Rights Reserved © Velo3D, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1996. The company’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the company’s guidance for the second quarter, fourth quarter and full year 2023 (including the company’s estimates for revenue, revenue growth, gross margin and bookings), the company’s expectations regarding its ability to achieve profitability, the company’s strategic priorities for 2023 (including the company’s plans and targets for revenue growth, gross margin improvement, non-GAAP operating expense reduction, operational and manufacturing efficiency improvements, material costs reduction and cash flow improvements), the company’s expectations regarding its liquidity and capital requirements, and the company’s other expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies for the future. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (the “FY 2022 10-K”), which was filed by the company with the SEC on March 20, 2023 and the other documents filed by the company from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside the company’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the inability of the company to execute its business plan, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its key employees; (2) changes in the applicable laws or regulations; (3) the possibility that the company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (4) the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic; and (5) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time described in the FY 2022 10-K, including those under “Risk Factors” therein, and in the company’s other filings with the SEC. The company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive and not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, including projections, which speak only as of the date made. The company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The company uses non-GAAP financial measures to help it make strategic decisions, establish budgets and operational goals for managing its business, analyze its financial results and evaluate its performance. The company also believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures in this release provides an additional tool for investors to use in comparing the company’s core business and results of operations over multiple periods. However, the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies due to differences in the way that these measures are calculated. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release should not be considered as the sole measure of the company’s performance and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles accepted in the United States (“GAAP”).

The information in the table below sets forth the non-GAAP financial measures that the company uses in this release. Because of the limitations associated with these non-GAAP financial measures, “Non-GAAP Net Loss,” “EBITDA,” “Adjusted EBITDA,” “Adjusted EBITDA excluding merger costs and loss on convertible note extinguishment” and “Non-GAAP Operating Expenses” should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The company compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on its GAAP results and using Non-GAAP Net Loss, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA excluding merger costs and loss on convertible note extinguishment and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses on a supplemental basis. You should review the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures below and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the company’s business.

The following tables reconcile Net income (loss) to Non-GAAP Net Loss, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA and Total Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses during the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022:

Velo3D, Inc. NON-GAAP Net Loss Reconciliation (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 (In thousands, except share and per share data) % of Rev % of Rev % of Rev Revenues $ 26,814 100 % $ 29,780 100 % $ 12,218 100 % Gross profit 2,925 10.9 % 1,768 5.9 % 15 0.1 % Net income (loss) $ (36,198 ) (135.0 )% $ 22,607 75.9 % $ (65,341 ) (534.8 )% Stock-based compensation 6,236 23.3 % 5,058 17.0 % 4,957 40.6 % (Gain) loss on fair value of warrants 2,553 9.5 % (8,090 ) (27.2 )% 6,014 49.2 % (Gain) loss on fair value of contingent earnout liabilities 9,653 36.0 % (35,963 ) (120.8 )% 31,232 255.6 % Non-GAAP Net loss $ (17,756 ) (66.2 )% $ (16,388 ) (55.0 )% $ (23,138 ) (189.4 )%

Velo3D, Inc. NON-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 (In thousands) % of Rev % of Rev % of Rev Revenues $ 26,814 100 % $ 29,780 100 % $ 12,218 100 % Net income (loss) $ (36,198 ) (135.0 )% $ 22,607 75.9 % $ (65,341 ) (534.8 )% Interest expense 220 0.8 % 10 — % 141 1.2 % Tax expense — — % — — % — — % Depreciation and amortization 1,560 5.8 % 1,962 6.6 % 1,021 8.4 % EBITDA (34,418 ) (128.4 )% 24,579 82.5 % (64,179 ) (525.3 )% Stock-based compensation 6,236 23.3 % 5,058 17.0 % 4,957 40.6 % (Gain) loss on fair value of warrants 2,553 9.5 % (8,090 ) (27.2 )% 6,014 49.2 % (Gain) loss on fair value of contingent earnout liabilities 9,653 36.0 % (35,963 ) (120.8 )% 31,232 255.6 % Adjusted EBITDA $ (15,976 ) (59.6 )% $ (14,416 ) (48.4 )% $ (21,976 ) (179.9 )%

Velo3D, Inc. NON-GAAP Adjusted Operating Expenses Reconciliation (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 (In thousands) % of Rev % of Rev % of Rev Revenues $ 26,814 100 % $ 29,780 100 % $ 12,218 100 % Operating expenses Research and development 10,547 39.3 % 7,828 26.3 % 12,915 105.7 % Selling and marketing 6,174 23.0 % 6,043 20.3 % 5,983 49.0 % General and administrative 10,327 38.5 % 9,791 32.9 % 9,290 76.0 % Total operating expenses 27,048 100.9 % 23,662 79.5 % 28,188 230.7 % Stock-based compensation 6,236 23.3 % 5,058 17.0 % 4,957 40.6 % Adjusted operating expenses $ 20,812 77.6 % $ 18,604 62.5 % $ 23,231 190.1 %

Velo3D, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 Revenue 3D Printer $ 24,575 $ 27,010 $ 10,184 Recurring payment 575 1,119 925 Support services 1,664 1,651 1,109 Total Revenue 26,814 29,780 12,218 Cost of revenue 3D Printer 21,974 25,567 10,479 Recurring payment 447 553 718 Support services 1,468 1,892 1,006 Total cost of revenue 23,889 28,012 12,203 Gross profit 2,925 1,768 15 Operating expenses Research and development 10,547 7,828 12,915 Selling and marketing 6,174 6,043 5,983 General and administrative 10,327 9,791 9,290 Total operating expenses 27,048 23,662 28,188 Loss from operations (24,123 ) (21,894 ) (28,173 ) Interest expense (220 ) (10 ) (141 ) Gain (loss) on fair value of warrants (2,553 ) 8,090 (6,014 ) Gain (loss) on fair value of contingent earnout liabilities (9,653 ) 35,963 (31,232 ) Other income, net 351 458 219 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes (36,198 ) 22,607 (65,341 ) Provision for income taxes — — — Net income (loss) $ (36,198 ) $ 22,607 $ (65,341 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.19 ) $ 0.12 $ (0.36 ) Diluted $ (0.19 ) $ 0.11 $ (0.36 ) Shares used in computing net income (loss) per share: Basic 189,609,021 186,491,083 183,498,082 Diluted 189,609,021 202,704,021 183,498,082 Net income (loss) $ (36,198 ) $ 22,607 $ (65,341 ) Net unrealized holding gain (loss) on available-for-sale investments 288 298 (594 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) $ (35,910 ) $ 22,905 $ (65,935 )

Velo3D, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 37,139 $ 31,983 Short-term investments 26,870 48,214 Accounts receivable, net 14,347 9,185 Inventories 73,937 71,202 Contract assets 8,056 6,805 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,575 5,533 Total current assets 164,924 172,922 Property and equipment, net 19,075 19,812 Equipment on lease, net 6,672 9,070 Other assets 23,055 23,310 Total assets $ 213,726 $ 225,114 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,584 $ 12,207 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 13,805 15,877 Debt – current portion 2,729 2,775 Contract liabilities 10,611 15,194 Total current liabilities 37,729 46,053 Long-term debt – less current portion 9,756 5,422 Contingent earnout liabilities 27,067 17,414 Warrant liabilities 5,298 2,745 Other noncurrent liabilities 11,936 12,634 Total liabilities 91,786 84,268 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.00001 par value – 500,000,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 192,478,421 and 187,561,368 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 378,532 361,528 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (549 ) (837 ) Accumulated deficit (256,045 ) (219,847 ) Total stockholders’ equity 121,940 140,846 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 213,726 $ 225,114

Velo3D, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (36,198 ) $ (65,341 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation and amortization 1,560 1,021 Stock-based compensation 6,236 4,957 Loss on fair value of warrants 2,553 6,014 Loss on fair value of contingent earnout liabilities 9,653 31,232 Bad debt provision (387 ) — Changes in assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (4,775 ) 2,582 Inventories (1,425 ) (16,302 ) Contract assets (1,251 ) (1,156 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,776 5,036 Other assets 247 842 Accounts payable (2,694 ) 1,880 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (1,848 ) 2,707 Contract liabilities (4,583 ) (2,866 ) Other noncurrent liabilities (698 ) (713 ) Net cash used in operating activities (30,834 ) (30,107 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (403 ) (4,060 ) Production of equipment for lease to customers (135 ) (1,707 ) Purchases of available-for-sale investments — (66,942 ) Proceeds from maturities of available-for-sale investments 21,500 — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 20,962 (72,709 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from ATM offering, net of issuance costs 10,458 — Proceeds from revolver facility 5,000 — Repayment of equipment loans (734 ) (534 ) Issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options 310 167 Net cash provided by (used in) provided by financing activities 15,034 (367 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (6 ) 7 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 5,156 (103,176 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 32,783 208,402 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 37,939 $ 105,226 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ 220 $ 86 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash information Unpaid liabilities related to property and equipment (16 ) (636 ) Transfer between inventories and property and equipment — 150

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets to the total of such amounts shown on the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows:

Three Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2023 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 37,139 $ 104,426 Restricted cash (Other assets) 800 800 Total cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 37,939 $ 105,226

