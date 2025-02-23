Vellox Group Unveils the Aviation Industry’s Most Unified Software Platform and Major Capital Investment

ORLANDO, Fla. & ADELAIDE, Australia & AUCKLAND, New Zealand & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The aviation industry enters a new era with the launch of Vellox Group, the most capable, fully unified software platform integrating the capabilities of four historically independent, market-leading businesses: Spidertracks, Air Maestro, Flight Vector, and Complete Flight.

This merger establishes Vellox Group as the premier choice for operators in diverse sectors—including medical, industrial, public safety, energy, tourism, defense, charter, and government—delivering unparalleled functionality via a seamless platform built for the long-term.

As a result of this development, Aleksandra Banas, former CEO of Air Maestro and Spidertracks, assumes the role of Vellox Group CEO; Complete Flight Founder & CEO, Bernie Berg, assumes the role of Vellox Group Chief Product Officer; and Flight Vector Founder & CEO, Scot Cromer, is transitioning to the Vellox Group Board of Directors.

A Unified Platform, Built on Proven Excellence

“We’ve blended some of the industry’s best solutions into a cohesive platform that drives unprecedented efficiency and safety,” said Aleksandra Banas, CEO of Vellox Group. “This isn’t just a collection of tools—it’s an integrated solution designed to meet the global demands of today’s leading aviation operators.”

Key components of the Vellox Group platform include:

Fleet Management : Asset utilization, optimization, and tracking, with AI-levered automated decision support and mission facilitation capabilities.

: Asset utilization, optimization, and tracking, with AI-levered automated decision support and mission facilitation capabilities. Safety Management System (SMS) : Comprehensive risk, regulatory compliance, organizational safety, and operational insights management for highly demanding and complex operators.

: Comprehensive risk, regulatory compliance, organizational safety, and operational insights management for highly demanding and complex operators. Dispatch & Planning : Flight planning, crew scheduling, mission dispatch & execution, and resource allocation, including weight and balance, fuel optimization, and regulatory compliance to streamline pre-flight operations.

: Flight planning, crew scheduling, mission dispatch & execution, and resource allocation, including weight and balance, fuel optimization, and regulatory compliance to streamline pre-flight operations. Operational Management : Centralized management of during-and-post-flight activities, including operational control center (OCC) management, hours of service, maintenance scheduling, document control, and more.

“By uniting these historically independent businesses into a unified platform, we’ve created an integrated solution that simplifies processes, eliminates silos, and provides operators with a complete view of their operations—saving time, improving safety, and ensuring compliance,” Banas concluded.

Built for the Long Haul; Major Capital Investment

Unlike private-equity-owned competitors burdened by debt and short-term plans, Vellox Group is backed by Arcadea Group, a permanent owner. This ensures long-term investment in innovation and customer success without distractions via business sales or constant changes in strategy.

“As the only permanent owner of aviation software businesses, we prioritize long-term innovation and customer health over short-term motives,” said Paul Yancich, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Arcadea Group.

He went on to add, “Arcadea Group is committing an additional $20,000,000 USD to Vellox Group, ensuring we aggressively pursue our ambitious vision while further improving customer success.”

A Seamless Transition for Customers

“Merging four trusted brands into a single entity required meticulous planning,” said Bernie Berg, Chief Product Officer of Vellox Group. “The good news is that for the past four months, we have been operating as a unified platform with minimal—if any—operational disturbances.”

A Vision for the Future

“Our vision is to provide the world’s most trusted solutions for safe, efficient, and compliant air—and increasingly ground—operations,” said Berg. With an aggressive product roadmap, permanently committed capital, and a globally leading customer base, Vellox Group is positioned to further solidify its role as the aviation industry’s most trusted and capable partner.

About Vellox Group

Engineered to meet the evolving demands of modern aviation, Vellox Group offers the most comprehensive and trusted suite of solutions covering aviation fleet management, risk & safety, dispatch & planning, and operational management across the globe.

About Arcadea Group

Arcadea Group invests in high-quality, strongly growing, typically founder-led vertical software companies over durations of time that no traditional private equity or growth equity firm can match. With headquarters in Toronto and Orlando, and portfolio companies in North America, Europe, and Australasia, Arcadea maintains a global investment purview.

Media:

Aleksandra Banas

Chief Executive Officer

Vellox Group

abanas@velloxgroup.com

+1 888-410-4980