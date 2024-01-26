Vehlo Announces Record Breaking Growth in Dealership Software Division

Strong growth fueled by new customers and acquisitions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vehlo, which provides technology solutions for the vehicle repair industry, announced strong growth and momentum during 2023, driven by new customers, retention, and acquisitions. With the impressive growth during the year, Vehlo is positioning itself as the top choice for dealers looking for the right technology to drive profitable growth. Vehlo will exhibit their solutions at NADA on February 2 – 4, 2024, at booth #3363W.





Vehlo’s dedication to enabling dealers to have easy-to-use and seamless technology and its steadfast commitment to customer service has fueled its success and growth. Over the past year, Vehlo has grown its customer base by 40 percent, acquired Rapid Recon, which helps dealers track and manage vehicles through the reconditioning process, and Velocity Automotive, which connects dealer reconditioning investments to the sales process through its Digital Portfolio sales presentation tools and window stickers. These acquisitions help dealers save time, retain customers, and increase the data they have on a vehicle.

“2023 was an incredibly strong year as we welcomed new customers, companies, and employees,” said Michelle Fischer, CEO of Vehlo. “The increase in our customer base and the acquisition of Rapid Recon and Velocity reflect our commitment to driving innovation and delivering the industry’s leading solutions that power profitability in the dealership. We can’t wait to show off our offerings under the Vehlo umbrella at NADA.”

As macroeconomic pressures mount, dealers need to find ways to increase revenue from the service lane, keep their top talent, retain customers throughout the lifecycle of the vehicle, maximize profit, and have a faster time-to-line in reconditioning. Vehlo helps dealers achieve that with the following:

Rapid Recon helps track and manage every vehicle during the reconditioning process.

helps track and manage every vehicle during the reconditioning process. Velocity Automotive has a seamless CRM , IMS, and DMS integration, offering instant access to more complete vehicle information.

has a seamless , IMS, and DMS integration, offering instant access to more complete vehicle information. Text2Drive helps keep dealers in touch with customers throughout the vehicle lifecycle.

helps keep dealers in touch with customers throughout the vehicle lifecycle. Dealerlogix is an easy-to-use platform for fixed ops that gives the team a complete solution that won’t frustrate them or the customer.

is an easy-to-use platform for fixed ops that gives the team a complete solution that won’t frustrate them or the customer. Service Lane eAdvisor streamlines the service check-in process, increasing employee and customer satisfaction.

“Vehlo has helped us sell more vehicles quickly and made us more competitive in the used car market,” said Jeromie Allan, Partner and Executive Manager for Gary Yeomans Ford.

About Vehlo

Vehlo is driven by people who understand the auto industry and know what dealers and independent repair shops need to unlock their potential. With more than 30,000 customers and over $50M in repair orders processed annually, Vehlo’s technology gives the power back to the people on the front lines to ignite operations from the inside out. Vehlo’s sole purpose is their customers’ success and to make their jobs easier. To learn more, visit www.Vehlo.com

