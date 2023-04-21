Vehere Shines at International Cybersecurity Conferences, Aims to Become the Next Global Leader

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Conference—Vehere, a key provider of cyber network intelligence solutions, is beaming with success after attending the prestigious GISEC 2023 cybersecurity conference and other national security events held last month in Dubai. Thanks to the overwhelmingly positive feedback received from the conference attendees, Vehere is now preparing for the RSA Conference USA, slated for this month. With its cutting-edge technology and unparalleled expertise, Vehere is poised to continue expanding its influence globally and cement its status as a cybersecurity leader.

This year, the GISEC cybersecurity conference brought together leading companies, CISOs, government officials, and experts to drive innovation and improvements in the field of cybersecurity across different sectors and countries. In this event, Vehere got a fantastic opportunity to exhibit its signature product, the Vehere Network Detection & Response solution, which combines threat hunting at scale, real-time threat detection, and network forensics for proactive network security.

Vehere’s team at GISEC, comprising Ramsunder Papineni, Avinash Garg, and Vipul Kumra, shared valuable insights with the visitors about the organization’s dynamic products and their potential to bolster the cyber-resilience of enterprises. Vehere’s co-founder, Praveen Jaiswal, present at the event, said, “Global cybersecurity conferences like GISEC provide a wonderful chance to get a fresh perspective on the latest trends, technologies, and threats facing the industry. We are gearing up for the RSA Conference in San Francisco next. RSA will give us a unique platform to effectively collaborate with other cyber leaders to explore innovative solutions that can address the continually evolving challenges in cybersecurity.”

Vehere is set to participate in the RSA Conference USA, scheduled to take place from April 24 – 27 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. The theme for this year is ‘Stronger Together’ and Vehere is proud to contribute to this journey of collective progress and accomplishment with its advanced Network Detection and Response solution. It empowers the security team to identify attacks at the earliest possible stage and stop them before they become breaches.

Vehere is the future of network security and is revolutionizing the way organizations and governments protect themselves from cyber threats, thereby improving situation awareness. Established in 2006, it is headquartered in San Francisco and Kolkata.

Vehere: Hunt before Breach.

Visit https://vehere.com/

