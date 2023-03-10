Vehere Named in 2022 Gartner® Report on Emerging Technologies: Adoption Growth Insights for Network Detection and Response

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Gartner–Vehere, a leading cyber network intelligence company, is pleased to announce that PacketWorker, its innovative Network Detection & Response (NDR) solution, has been acknowledged in the 2022 Gartner Report On “Emerging Technologies: Adoption Growth Insights for Network Detection and Response”.

According to Gartner, “Network detection and Response uses a combination of machine learning, advanced analytics and rule-based matching to detect anomalous and suspicious activities on enterprise networks.” Also, “In addition to detection, NDR solutions should support hunting, forensic and response use cases. Workflows evolving from combinations of these three use cases make NDR a particularly strong incident response (IR) tool, appealing both to network security and security operations buyers alike.”

PacketWorker from Vehere provides lossless packet monitoring of datacentre & branches and guarantees real-time threat detection. Furthermore, by consuming millions of IOCs and IOAs, it makes the cyber threat intelligence feed actionable. Lastly, it delivers unscripted threat hunting for emerging threats and 1-click evidence for incident response.

“PacketWorker is a revolutionary NDR solution that delivers total visibility, context, detection and response, providing a clear view of what’s really happening in the network,” said Mr. Praveen Jaiswal, the founder of Vehere. “We believe PacketWorker’s cutting-edge features have led to our inclusion in the Gartner report. Further, we feel this is an incredible recognition for Vehere.”

Required Disclaimer:

GARTNER is the registered trademark and service mark of Gartner Inc., and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and/or internationally and has been used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designations. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Vehere:

Vehere’s solutions aid in improving the security postures of nations and enterprises. Established in 2006, it is headquartered in San Francisco and Kolkata.

