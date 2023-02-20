Vehere Gets Acknowledged in 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Network Detection & Response

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Advisor–Vehere, a pioneer in cyber network intelligence solutions, is excited to announce that it has been named in the 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Network Detection & Response as one of the “Vendors That Gartner Analysts Are Tracking.”

According to Gartner, “Organizations rely on NDR to detect and contain postbreach activity such as ransomware, insider threats, or lateral movements. NDR complements other technologies, which trigger alerts primarily based on rules and signatures, by building heuristic models of normal network behavior and spotting anomalies.” Further mentioning, “Security and risk management leaders should prioritize NDR as complementary to other detection tools, focusing on low false positive rates and detection of anomalies that other controls don’t cover.”

Vehere NDR empowers enterprises to identify attacks at the earliest possible stage and stop them before they become breaches. It implements a combination of machine learning, advanced analytics and rule-based techniques to transform raw packets into information to draw meaningful insights, explore relationships, determine root-cause and accelerate detection and incident response for networks of any organization, irrespective of its size and nature.

Vehere’s founder Mr. Praveen Jaiswal stated, “We believe that being mentioned in the Gartner Market Guide, reinforces Vehere’s reputation as a trusted partner and a dependable provider of NDR solution. Nowadays, staying cyber-resilient is essential for companies to remain viable in the long run, and Vehere NDR acts as the ideal choice.”

