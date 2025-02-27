Veeam Releases Kasten for Kubernetes v7.5, Elevating its #1 Data Resilience Market Position with Enhanced Security and Modern Virtualization

Latest release broadens Veeam's leadership in Kubernetes-native data protection by extending to modern virtualization platforms such as Red Hat OpenShift

Veeam Kasten named a clear Leader and Outperformer for the fifth time in the GigaOm Radar for Kubernetes Protection

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DataProtection--Veeam® Software, the #1 leader by market share in Data Resilience, announces Veeam Kasten for Kubernetes v7.5, designed to deliver unmatched Kubernetes-native data resilience for enterprises. This latest release improves Kubernetes data protection with significant advancements in scalability, notable improvement in backup and restore times, and features to safeguard against emerging threats and simplify compliance with the latest industry regulations. In collaboration with industry leaders Infinidat and NetApp, the new Veeam Kasten release offers top-tier solutions that offer enhanced support for Red Hat OpenShift, showcasing its commitment to empowering customers to scale and safeguard their Kubernetes workloads.

“Looking ahead in 2025, we anticipate a significant expansion in Modern Virtualization options, both in terms of the variety of vendors and the CPU architectures supported, as well as the depth of capabilities offered. An example of this broadening is the enhanced support of Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization as well as initial support for SUSE Virtualization, being introduced in Kasten v7.5,” said Gaurav Rishi, Vice President of Product Management at Veeam. “Additionally, we foresee advancements in Cyber Resilience, including proactive threat detection and secure self-service restore features, which will enhance overall data protection strategies for Kubernetes environments.”

New Veeam Kasten v 7.5

Veeam Kasten v7.5 reinforces the industry’s leading Kubernetes resilience, recovery and mobility platform. Significant advancements in scale, performance, security, and ecosystem coverage empower organizations with unmatched resilience for cloud-native apps and Virtual Machines (VMs) on Kubernetes. Key advancements include:

Kasten v7.5 addresses the evolving needs of virtualization by providing seamless protection for both VMs and containerized applications under a unified solution. Support extends to Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization and SUSE Virtualization, simplifying VM management and offering more efficient backup and recovery workflows. Enhanced Security and Compliance: This release introduces features that enhance security against emerging threats while simplifying compliance with industry regulations. Notably, it offers multi-cluster FIPS support to adhere to strict government benchmarks, immutable restore point visibility and expands support for object lock capabilities in Google Cloud Storage to strengthen ransomware protection.

This release introduces features that enhance security against emerging threats while simplifying compliance with industry regulations. Notably, it offers multi-cluster FIPS support to adhere to strict government benchmarks, immutable restore point visibility and expands support for object lock capabilities in Google Cloud Storage to strengthen ransomware protection. Enterprise-Scale Resilience: Kasten v7.5 delivers the performance, control, and ease of use required for demanding Kubernetes environments, enabling protection of large application volumes and improving backup and restore times. For instance, users can experience a threefold improvement in backup time for volumes containing 10 million small files.

Veeam is committed to meeting customers where they are with robust Modern Virtualization solutions. In an era where organizations seek unified, seamless management of VMs and containerized applications, Veeam Kasten emerges as a trusted partner, offering mature solutions that cater to diverse needs. Simultaneously, there is a growing demand from enterprises for Modern Virtualization built on Kubernetes, leveraging secure DevOps practices through platforms like Red Hat OpenShift.

New Strategic Alliances

In collaboration with industry leaders, including Infinidat and NetApp, Veeam Kasten brings best-of-breed solutions supported on Red Hat OpenShift, demonstrating dedication to enabling customers to scale and protect their Kubernetes workloads.

The Veeam Kasten data management platform now integrates with Infinidat’s high-performance InfiniBox® enterprise storage, facilitating seamless backup and recovery, disaster recovery, cyber resilience, and application mobility alongside Infinidat’s well-established primary storage capabilities. The InfiniBox Storage Platform supports various storage protocols, such as NFS, iSCSI, and FC, as well as through the CSI abstraction layer with Kubernetes persistent disks/volumes. By leveraging Veeam Ready InfiniBox storage (both all-flash and hybrid) through the InfiniBox CSI driver, Kasten enables performant, secure and immutable backup solutions for stateful application workloads using Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, and Relational and NoSQL databases.

Veeam has joined forces with NetApp to pioneer innovative data protection and storage solutions for the ever-expanding universe of Kubernetes data services, modern virtualization, AI, and cloud-native applications. By uniting expertise and technologies, the collaboration aims to provide customers with the most advanced and comprehensive solutions available. This collaboration will deliver exceptional value and enable organizations to protect their critical data and applications with unparalleled reliability and efficiency.

GigaOm Radar for Kubernetes Protection

In addition, Veeam Kasten was recently named a clear Leader and Outperformer for the fifth time in the GigaOm Radar for Kubernetes Protection. Veeam was classified as an Outperformer, given its “incredible pace of innovation across enterprise resilience, security and compliance, and modern virtualization.” Veeam Kasten was recognized for excelling in SaaS database-aware backups thanks to its application and database auto-discovery powered by the Kanister framework. Additionally, Veeam Kasten offers strong data integrity with advanced ransomware protection and deep integrations with various SIEM solutions. Recoverability verification allows Veeam Kasten to confirm recoverability in an isolated environment and enables instant recovery for workloads from that recovery environment.

Veeam Kasten for Kubernetes v7.5 is now available.

SUPPORTING QUOTES

“Red Hat OpenShift is the industry’s leading hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes, designed to empower organizations with a cloud-native approach to modern virtualization. With Veeam Kasten 7.5 support for Red Hat OpenShift, organizations can scale with greater confidence and benefit from comprehensive security-focused capabilities supported on a single, consistent platform.” – Mike Barrett, Vice President and General Manager, Hybrid Platforms at Red Hat

“Infinidat’s enterprise customers are clearly investing in containers, and recognize that large-scale production use cases require rock solid enterprise storage solutions that deliver 100% availability, top-of-the-line real world application and workload performance, cyber storage resilience and recovery, and dramatic capex and opex savings. Our collaborations with Veeam and Red Hat make it easy to consume our class-leading enterprise storage solutions across containers use cases from primary storage to backups and beyond."– Erik Kaulberg, VP of Strategy and Alliances at Infinidat

“NetApp is excited to build on its long-standing partnership with Veeam by extending our data management solutions to include the growing list of container and VM applications in Kubernetes environments. Veeam Kasten’s data protection expertise, coupled with NetApp storage demonstrates our shared commitment to providing organizations the most innovative solutions to scale and protect their Kubernetes workloads.” – Gagan Gulati, GM/VP, Data Services at NetApp

"Veeam scored well in the GigaOm Radar for Kubernetes Data Protection across a number of decision criteria, including database-aware backups due to the Kanister framework, data integrity due to its top-notch ransomware and tamper protection, as well as recoverability verification and instant recovery functionalities.” – Joep Piscaer, analyst at GigaOm

"At Sopra Steria, we have been utilizing Kasten technologies for several years. With the release of v7.5, we are thrilled to see Veeam strengthening its FIPS support and enhancing Kasten’s multi-cluster management for OpenShift, which is crucial for our customers seeking to bolster their security. Additionally, due to VMware licensing changes, it is essential to protect migrated VMs. With Kasten’s integration with Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, we now have automated protection capabilities in place.” – Thomas Jouffroy, Lead DevOps Engineer, Sopra Steria

About Veeam Software

Veeam®, the #1 global market leader in data resilience, believes every business should be able to bounce forward after a disruption with the confidence and control of all their data whenever and wherever they need it.​ Veeam calls this radical resilience, and we’re obsessed with creating innovative ways to help our customers achieve it.

Veeam solutions are purpose-built for powering data resilience by providing data backup, data recovery, data freedom, data security, and data intelligence. ​With Veeam, IT and security leaders rest easy knowing that their apps and data are protected and always available across their cloud, virtual, physical, SaaS, and Kubernetes environments.

Headquartered in Seattle with offices in more than 30 countries, Veeam protects over 550,000 customers worldwide, including 67% of the Global 2000, that trust Veeam to keep their businesses running. ​Radical resilience starts with Veeam. Learn more at www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on LinkedIn @veeam-software and X @veeam.

Red Hat, the Red Hat logo and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.

