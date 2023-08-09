Veeam Positioned as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions for the Seventh Consecutive Time

Veeam named by Gartner as a Magic Quadrant Leader and positioned Highest in Ability to Execute four years in a row

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DataProtection—Veeam® Software, the leader in Data Protection and Ransomware Recovery, has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders quadrant of the 2023 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Solutions. This is the seventh consecutive time Gartner has recognized Veeam as a Magic Quadrant Leader and the fourth consecutive year Veeam is positioned highest for ability to execute, which we believe is a testament to why enterprises choose Veeam. Veeam is the #1 provider worldwide in the Data Replication & Protection software market according to the IDC Semiannual Software Tracker 2H’22.i





“Veeam continues to deliver the highest product standards and trust to our 450,000 customers as we work together to ensure their business resilience and rapid recovery from ransomware and cyber-attacks,” said Anand Eswaran, CEO at Veeam. “As part of the recent launch of Veeam Data Platform and our focus on data protection and ransomware recovery, Veeam has released close to 30 product updates in the past 12 months, with nearly 1,000 new product features and enhancements – a result of our collaboration with partners and customers and our relentless drive to deliver the technology solutions they need to keep their businesses running.”

The Veeam Data Platform delivers more advanced data security, recovery and hybrid cloud capabilities across the entire IT environment – Multi-Cloud, Virtual, Hybrid, Physical, SaaS (M365, Salesforce) and Kubernetes. Veeam Backup & Replication v12, the foundation for the Veeam Data Platform, provides best-in-class secure backup and fast reliable recovery from every cyber threat including ransomware, to keep businesses resilient and running. Through this platform approach, every environment, however complex, can be secured and recovered rapidly when it counts most, defeating ransomware attacks and ensuring maximum efficiency and reliability for businesses of all sizes.

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The report included analysis of 14 enterprise data backup and recovery solutions vendors. Access the full report here: https://www.veeam.com/gartner-magic-quadrant.html.

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions, Michael Hoeck, Nik Simpson, 7 August 2023.

The name of the report was changed from Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Software in 2016 to Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions in 2017 and to Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions in 2021.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Veeam Software

Veeam®, the #1 global provider of Data Protection and Ransomware Recovery, provides organizations with resiliency through data security, data recovery and data freedom for their hybrid cloud. The Veeam Data Platform delivers a single solution for Cloud, Virtual, Physical, SaaS and Kubernetes environments that give businesses peace of mind their apps and data are protected and always available so that they can keep their businesses running. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with offices in more than 30 countries, Veeam protects over 450,000 customers worldwide, including 82% of the Fortune 500 and 73% of the Global 2,000. Veeam’s global ecosystem includes 35,000+ technology partners, resellers, service providers, and alliance partners. To learn more, visit www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on LinkedIn @veeam-software and Twitter @veeam.

i IDC’s Worldwide Semiannual Software Tracker, 2022H2 for Data Replication & Protection software

