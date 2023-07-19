Veeam Partners with Microsoft to Bring New Data Protection and Ransomware Recovery Capabilities to Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365

Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365, which today protects over 15 million Microsoft 365 users, will deliver new backup and restore capabilities with Microsoft 365 Backup

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DataProtection—Veeam® Software, the leader in Data Protection and Ransomware Recovery, today announced it is integrating Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 with newly launched Microsoft 365 Backup via their backup APIs to bring customers and partners new capabilities for backup, recovery, ransomware protection and business continuity. Veeam plans to utilize this integration to deliver new innovations and experiences to Microsoft customers that need the very best data protection and ransomware recovery to keep their businesses running.





“Today, every business is a digital business,” said Danny Allan, CTO at Veeam. “That means fast, reliable access and availability of data is critical to keep businesses running. Veeam is the leading provider of backup and recovery for Microsoft 365, with over 15 million users protected. We’re delighted to extend our advanced capabilities to customers and partners using Microsoft 365 Backup. We plan to deliver innovative new features and capabilities taking advantage of the power and reliability of the Veeam Data Platform which keeps businesses running.”

“We’re excited to work with Veeam, and look forward to the unprecedented speed and scale of backup and restore experiences they can bring to customers with our new Microsoft 365 Backup solution,” said Jeff Teper, President, Collaboration Apps and Platforms, Microsoft.

Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365

Today, Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 is the leader in Microsoft 365 backup and is being used to protect more than 15 million users. This adoption reflects customers’ shared responsibility to own and protect their critical Microsoft 365 data, eliminating the risk of losing Microsoft 365 data, including Microsoft Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business and Microsoft Teams. Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 provides the lowest recovery point objectives (RPO), the broadest set of recovery options, and the flexibility to back up Microsoft 365 data to any location. The addition of support for Microsoft 365 Backup will expand those industry-leading capabilities and will be available to all Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 customers when it’s available.

For more information about Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365, visit https://www.veeam.com/backup-microsoft-office-365.html.

Availability

Work on the integration between Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 and Microsoft 365 Backup via their backup APIs is underway, with general availability of our updated offering expected within 90 days of the Microsoft 365 Backup service being available.

About Veeam Software

Veeam®, the #1 global provider of Data Protection and Ransomware Recovery, provides organizations with resiliency through data security, data recovery and data freedom for their hybrid cloud. The Veeam Data Platform delivers a single solution for cloud, virtual, physical, SaaS and Kubernetes environments that gives businesses peace of mind their apps and data are protected and always available, so that they can keep their businesses running. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with offices in more than 30 countries, Veeam protects over 450,000 customers worldwide, including 82% of the Fortune 500 and 73% of the Global 2,000. Veeam’s global ecosystem includes 35,000+ technology partners, resellers, service providers, and alliance partners. To learn more, visit www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on LinkedIn @veeam-software and Twitter @veeam.

