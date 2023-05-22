Veeam Latin America Impact Partner Award Winners Announced

Veeam recognizes partners who have demonstrated outstanding performance and expertise in delivering Data Protection and Ransomware Recovery solutions and services during VeeamON 2023

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DataProtection—Veeam® Software, the leader in Data Protection and Ransomware Recovery, has announced the winners of the eighth annual Veeam Impact Partner Awards for Latin America during VeeamON 2023 in Miami, FL. The awards are held annually to reward the outstanding success and commitment of Veeam ProPartner Value-Added Resellers (VAR) and Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) partners. With a 100 percent channel ecosystem, Veeam recognizes partners who have not only demonstrated success providing Veeam solutions to joint customers, but who have also surpassed expectations in delivering industry-leading solutions and services that keep businesses running.

“Business leaders are facing increased challenges in this era of heightened cyber-attacks and ransomware,” said Kevin Rooney, vice president of Americas channel at Veeam. “We believe the combination of great technology and strong partnerships is what can help organizations protect themselves from these threats and, if the worst happens, enable them to rapidly recover and keep their business running. I’m extremely proud of our 2022 Veeam Partner of the Year Award Latin American winners and am excited to celebrate their achievements this week as part of VeeamON 2023.”

The following Veeam partners received honors for the 2022 Veeam Partner of the Year Awards:

Veeam Impact Partner of the Year, LATAM: 3Structure

3Structure Veeam Distributor of the Year, LATAM: Licencias Online

Licencias Online Veeam Accredited Service Partner of the Year, LATAM: AT SRL

AT SRL Veeam Impact Partner of the Year, Brazil: 3Structure

3Structure Veeam Impact Partner of the Year, Mexico: Jar Electonica Aplicada

Jar Electonica Aplicada Veeam Impact Partner of the Year, NOLA: GBM

GBM Veeam Impact Partner of the Year, SOLA: Asesorias ARS BYR

Asesorias ARS BYR Veeam Rising Star Partner of the Year, NOLA: MT2005

MT2005 Veeam Rising Star Partner of the Year, SOLA: Consulting Services SRL

Consulting Services SRL Veeam Rising Star Partner of the Year, Brazil: Pise4 Tecnologia

Pise4 Tecnologia Veeam Rising Star Partner of the Year, Mexico: Technology as a Service Mexico

The following VCSP partners received honors for the 2022 Veeam Partner of the Year Awards:

Veeam Impact Cloud & Service Provider Partner of the Year, LATAM: Triara

Triara Veeam Impact Cloud & Service Provider Partner of the Year, Brazil: ISH Tecnologia

ISH Tecnologia Veeam Impact Cloud & Service Provider Partner of the Year, Mexico: DRP Mexico

DRP Mexico Veeam Impact Cloud & Service Provider Partner of the Year, NOLA: IFX Networks

IFX Networks Veeam Impact Cloud & Service Provider Partner of the Year, SOLA: Soluciones Informaticas Integrales SA

“As the demand for data protection is accelerated by remote workforces and hybrid work environments, organizations are standardizing their protection capabilities across their data center, IaaS and SaaS workloads,” said Mauricio Gonzalez, vice president of LATAM at Veeam. “I am proud to recognize our partners’ excellent achievements and celebrate our award winners for their dedication to our joint success. We were recently named #1 position in LATAM in IDC’s Worldwide Semiannual Software Tracker 2022H2 for Data Replication & Protection software, a big thank you to our partners we couldn’t achieve this without their support.”

“With the recent launch of the NEW Veeam Competency Program that provides dedicated expertise and resources to support customers and fellow partners using the recently launched Veeam Data Platform, we are confident our partners will have an even greater competitive edge,” said Sara Wilson, Senior director of LATAM Channel at Veeam. “I want to congratulate our LATAM partners who have been key to Veeam’s growth. LATAM is an extremely important region for Veeam and collaboration with our partners is key to our mission of keeping our customers’ business running.”

The Veeam ProPartner Network is a global ecosystem of partners that work directly and indirectly with one another to build, market, and sell Veeam-powered services and solutions. Veeam is dedicated to helping its partners succeed. ProPartner VAR and VCSP partners have access to customizable programs, tools and resources designed to enable them to become more profitable and drive business growth, customer trust and competitive advantage according to their business models and objectives. To learn more about the ProPartner Network, please visit https://www.veeam.com/partner-with-veeam. Existing ProPartners can explore further here: https://propartner.veeam.com.

For more information, visit www.veeam.com/es-lat

About Veeam Software

Veeam® provides organizations with resiliency through data security, data recovery and data freedom for their hybrid cloud. The Veeam Data Platform delivers a single solution for Cloud, Virtual, Physical, SaaS and Kubernetes environments that give businesses peace of mind their apps and data are protected and always available so that they can keep their businesses running. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with offices in more than 30 countries, Veeam protects over 450,000 customers worldwide, including 82% of the Fortune 500 and 72% of the Global 2,000. Veeam’s global ecosystem includes 35,000+ technology partners, resellers, service providers, and alliance partners. To learn more, visit www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on LinkedIn @veeam-software and Twitter @veeam.

Contacts

Veeam Software



Director, Global Public Relations



Heidi Monroe Kroft, 614-339-8200 x8309