Veeam Data Platform Wins 2024 CRN Tech Innovator Award

Award recognizes the growing demand for a comprehensive approach to delivering data resilience for every organization to keep businesses running

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CRNInnovators—Veeam® Software, the #1 leader by market share in Data Resilience, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Veeam as a winner of the 2024 CRN Tech Innovator Awards. Veeam Data Platform is the overall winner in the Data Protection, Management and Resiliency category.





This annual award showcases innovative vendors in the IT channel across 37 distinct technology categories ranging from cloud to storage to networking to security. The 2024 winners were selected by a panel of CRN editors who reviewed hundreds of vendor entries and solution provider testimonials. Standout innovations were determined using multiple criteria, including key capabilities, uniqueness, technological ingenuity, and ability to address customer and partner needs.

“Our relentless commitment to innovation and the award-winning Veeam Data Platform have been instrumental in establishing Veeam as the undeniable global leader in data resilience,” said John Jester, CRO at Veeam. “Working with 550,000 Veeam customers around the world gives us a view of the data challenges facing organizations of every size. Whether it is cyber-attacks, outages, natural disasters or the need to move data to new locations or platforms, every customer needs to protect their data and recover rapidly no matter what happens. Veeam Data Platform brings all these capabilities into a single, manageable platform that at its simplest, keeps businesses running. We’re very proud of this recognition from CRN.”

Veeam solutions are purpose-built to empower organizations with data resilience, offering comprehensive capabilities for data backup, data recovery, data freedom, data security, and data intelligence. Veeam Data Platform is a single solution which provides secure backup with instant recovery from cyberthreats, helping keep regulatory compliance goals, while reducing risk for all company data either on premises or in the cloud. With Veeam, IT and security leaders can trust that their applications and data will always be protected and available, regardless of the environment, including cloud, virtual, physical, SaaS, and Kubernetes.

“We are inspired by the commitment to continuous innovation among this year’s CRN Tech Innovator Award winners and finalists. Each of these technology vendors delivers cutting-edge offerings that meet evolving customer needs and create new opportunities for solution providers,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel company. “We look forward to future innovations from the recipients and to seeing how they advance success across the channel.”

The CRN Tech Innovator Awards will be featured in the August issue of CRN and can be viewed online at crn.com/techinnovators.

For more information, visit https://www.veeam.com.

Supporting Quotes

“The enhancements in the latest Veeam Data Platform update—including backup of data within object storage, using native APIs for external dedupe storage that leverages immutability, and automated recovery of workloads into Microsoft® Azure™—have enabled a leap forward in functionality and user experience. The additional features allow customers to be proactive with cybersecurity threat detection and response, without having to purchase additional modules or third-party solutions. The integration between hypervisor, hyperscale, and multicloud platforms is seamless and allows customers to focus on the business—not on data integrity and availability. The customer experience is central to everything we do at Connection, and it’s so rewarding to work with a partner like Veeam who understands and shares that priority.” – Tim Bittenbender, Senior Field Solutions Architect at Connection, a Fortune 1000 Global Solutions Provider and Veeam partner

“From a ransomware perspective, we use Veeam to make sure that the backup and the recovery capabilities both give us that compliance level from a business continuity perspective.” – Jim Ballou, Chief Information Officer, Esquire Deposition Solutions

“Veeam evolves constantly to meet emerging cyberthreats and is designed to work with hybrid and multicloud environments, which are embodied in our business continuity, disaster recovery and strategic technology plans.” – Edinson Alcibiades Sánchez Ramírez, Operations and Systems Manager, EGE Haina

“Veeam helps us save time and effort by simplifying backup activities, which gives us more time to focus on driving innovation by exploring how we can adopt new technologies to support the business.” – Peter Brown, Director of IT Operations and Infrastructure, Britvic

“By giving us control of our data on-premises and in the cloud, Veeam is helping Datalogic remain an innovation leader. We are a unique company occupying a unique market position, and Veeam is helping us build on that competitive advantage.” – Roberto Mondonico, Group CIO, Datalogic

About Veeam Software

Veeam®, the #1 global market leader in data resilience, believes every business should be able to bounce forward after a disruption with the confidence and control of all their data whenever and wherever they need it.​ Veeam calls this radical resilience, and we’re obsessed with creating innovative ways to help our customers achieve it.

Veeam solutions are purpose-built for powering data resilience by providing data backup, data recovery, data freedom, data security, and data intelligence. ​With Veeam, IT and security leaders rest easy knowing that their apps and data are protected and always available across their cloud, virtual, physical, SaaS, and Kubernetes environments.

Headquartered in Seattle with offices in more than 30 countries, Veeam protects over 550,000 customers worldwide, including 74% of the Global 2000, that trust Veeam to keep their businesses running. ​Radical resilience starts with Veeam. Learn more at www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on LinkedIn @veeam-software and X @veeam.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

© 2024 The Channel Company, Inc. The Channel Company logo is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

