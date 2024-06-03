Veeam Announces Americas Impact Partner Awards

As part of VeeamON 2024, Veeam recognized its partners who have demonstrated outstanding success and a commitment to help companies become more radically resilient.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Veeam—Veeam Software, the #1 leader by market share in Data Protection and Ransomware Recovery, today announced the winners of their 2023 Veeam Impact Partner Awards for the Americas at VeeamON. These awards are held annually to reward the outstanding success and commitment of Veeam ProPartner and Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) partners that surpassed expectations by demonstrating expert knowledge of Veeam’s solutions. Earlier this year, Veeam introduced updates to its ProPartner program that focused on supporting predictable partner profitability while ensuring that the partner business with Veeam is safeguarded.





Ransomware continues to be the biggest threat to business continuity. According to the 2024 Veeam Ransomware Trends Report, 75% of organizations were attacked at least once in the past 12 months, and 26% of those affected reported being attacked at least four times. Partners serve as indispensable allies for companies who are grappling with ransomware challenges and can play a pivotal role in fortifying defenses and ensuring rapid operation restoration.

In a world where organizations must continuously innovate and refine their operations, Veeam stands as a steadfast ally. This means Veeam collaborates closely with partners to guide our joint customers and enable organizations to protect, move, and recover their data to and from the platforms they prefer. Veeam is also committed to extending support for new platforms in order to give customers freedom of choice.

“Partners have been instrumental in propelling Veeam’s success and will remain pivotal to our ongoing expansion endeavors,” said Kevin Rooney, vice president of the Americas channel at Veeam. “In January, we unveiled a series of updates and enhancements to our ProPartner Network program, underscoring our commitment to empowering partners worldwide. This initiative aims to harness the burgeoning adoption of Veeam technology and fostering radical resilience among companies as they grapple with escalating cyber threats and operational disruptions. Winning a Veeam Partner of the Year Award is a testament to their exceptional contributions, and I am deeply honored to celebrate their achievements.”

The following ProPartners were recognized for their outstanding performance:

The following VCSP partners were recognized for their outstanding performance:

Veeam Cloud & Service Provider Growth Partner of the Year, AMER: ThinkOn

ThinkOn Veeam Cloud & Service Provider of the Year, United States: 11:11 Systems

11:11 Systems Veeam Cloud & Service Provider of the Year, Canada: HostedBizz an Opti9 Company

HostedBizz an Opti9 Company Veeam Cloud & Service Provider of the Year, LATAM: Cloud Carib Ltd

“The Data Protection Trends Report 2024 found that 70% of organizations will use cloud-powered data protection services by 2026,” said Matt Kalmenson, vice president of global cloud and service providers at Veeam. “As the demand for cloud services surges amid the desire to integrate cyber technologies with data protection/backup, service providers are intensifying their cloud strategies to stay ahead and deliver distinctive cloud solutions and services. It’s with great pride that we acknowledge the outstanding achievements of our partners and celebrate our award winners for their unwavering commitment to our shared success. Together, we empower companies to attain cyber resilience and navigate this evolving digital landscape with confidence.”

Becoming a Partner with the Global Leader

Veeam’s ProPartner Network is a global community of individuals and organizations who share a passionate commitment to helping businesses become more cyber resilient. With comprehensive capabilities that span the B2B technology landscape, partners receive support from the industry’s foremost data protection and ransomware recovery platform. In collaboration with our partners, Veeam can empower organizations with the tools and expertise they need to navigate the challenges of today’s digital landscape and ensure their utmost data protection and recovery capabilities.

To learn more about Veeam ProPartner Network, visit https://www.veeam.com/partner-with-veeam.

For more information, visit www.veeam.com.

About Veeam Software

Veeam®, the #1 global market leader in data protection and ransomware recovery, is on a mission to help every organization not just bounce back from a data outage or loss but bounce forward. With Veeam, organizations achieve radical resilience through data security, data recovery, and data freedom for their hybrid cloud. The Veeam Data Platform delivers a single solution for cloud, virtual, physical, SaaS, and Kubernetes environments that gives IT and security leaders peace of mind that their apps and data are protected and always available. Headquartered in Seattle, with offices in more than 30 countries, Veeam protects over 450,000 customers worldwide, including 74% of the Global 2000, who trust Veeam to keep their businesses running. Radical Resilience starts with Veeam. Learn more at www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on LinkedIn @veeam-software and X @veeam.

