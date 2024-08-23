Veeam and Constellation GovCloud Partner to Bring Veeam’s Data Resilience Products to U.S. Public Sector Customers with FedRAMP Authorization

Veeam and Constellation GovCloud (CGC) sign multi-year strategic partnership to co-market and co-sell Veeam’s data resilience offerings to public sector customers and channel partners in the U.S. through the CGC Marketplace

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DataProtection—Veeam® Software, the #1 leader by market share in Data Resilience, has today announced a strategic partnership with Constellation GovCloud® (CGC), the market readiness and compliance automation affiliate of The Merlin Group. The partnership will make Veeam’s product family available to public sector customers through the CGC MarketplaceTM. CGC provides a FedRAMP and StateRAMP compliance automation platform and marketplace where partners are able to not only expedite compliance, but also accelerate time to revenue by leveraging the CGC Marketplace to connect to public sector buyers. Under the agreement, CGC will be the sole distributor for Federal Sales and will also distribute Veeam’s products to the entire public sector. Veeam and CGC will co-market and co-sell Veeam solutions that consistently deliver continuity of operations (COOP) for the U.S. Federal government. Together, Veeam and CGC will deliver the very latest innovation in data resilience to public sector organizations of every size.





Public sector organizations face a range of challenges – from the explosion of data to IT infrastructure complexity, vendor lock-in and the increasing volume and sophistication of cyber threats. Public sector services rely on data being available and if it’s not, services stop. It’s critical to ensure public sector data is always available whenever and wherever it’s needed. That’s the data resilience being offered to every public sector organization in the United States by Veeam and CGC.

“Today, public sector organizations are balancing how to manage the rapid growth of data while keeping that data protected, secure and available no matter what happens. The growing threat posed by cyber threats and natural disasters puts a premium on ensuring the data powering public services is resilient and always available,” said Shiva Pillay, General Manager and Senior Vice President, Americas at Veeam. “Veeam and CGC will give public sector customers peace of mind by delivering the power, security and reliability of Veeam’s product family with full FedRAMP authorization through CGC to ensure the public sector keeps running.”

“We are thrilled to leverage our unique platform and marketplace to accelerate FedRAMP authorization for Veeam’s data resilience solutions and to make these essential offerings accessible to enterprise end users and channel partners,” said Josh Beard, General Manager of Constellation GovCloud. “Our partnership is not only helping Veeam unlock a massive market, but equally important, helping the Government and channel easily access these critical innovations.”

The partnership between Veeam and CGC includes:

CGC Marketplace becomes the Sole Distributor for Veeam to Federal customers

Co-selling and co-marketing Veeam’s products to public sector customers in the United States

Provisioning of Veeam products through the CGC Marketplace

CGC will manage the process for Veeam’s products to achieve FedRAMP authorization and will be provided through the CGC Marketplace

Veeam’s existing U.S. distributors – Arrow, Ingram Micro and TD SYNNEX – will continue to drive business in the State, Local and Education (SLED) and Commercial markets via our vast partner ecosystem. To find out more on how Veeam powers data resilience, visit https://www.veeam.com.

About Veeam Software

Veeam®, the #1 global market leader in data resilience, believes every business should be able to bounce forward after a disruption with the confidence and control of all their data whenever and wherever they need it. Veeam calls this radical resilience, and we’re obsessed with creating innovative ways to help our customers achieve it. Veeam solutions are purpose-built for powering data resilience by providing data backup, data recovery, data freedom, data security, and data intelligence. With Veeam, IT and security leaders rest easy knowing that their apps and data are protected and always available across their cloud, virtual, physical, SaaS, and Kubernetes environments. Headquartered in Seattle with offices in more than 30 countries, Veeam protects over 550,000 customers worldwide, including 74% of the Global 2000, that trust Veeam to keep their businesses running. Radical resilience starts with Veeam. Learn more at www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on LinkedIn @veeam-software and X @veeam.

About Constellation GovCloud

Constellation GovCloud®, the market readiness and compliance automation affiliate of The Merlin Group, provides a platform and marketplace purpose-built to accelerate compliance and revenue for the world’s most important technology companies, helping them unlock and facilitate access to highly regulated U.S. Federal, SLED, and commercial markets. This reduces complexity, time, and cost associated with compliance authorization such as FedRAMP and StateRAMP and makes fully compliant technologies accessible to enterprise end users, managed service providers and channel partners through the CGC Marketplace. Learn more at cgc.cloud.

