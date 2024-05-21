Veeam 2024 Cloud Protection Trends Report Provides New Insight into Cloud‑Powered Data Protection Strategies

New report shows the top drivers impacting data protection strategies are organizations’ desire to integrate cyber technologies with data protection and backup,​ and an improved, consistent protection of cloud-hosted workloads​

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DataProtection—Veeam Software, the #1 leader by market share in data protection and ransomware recovery, today released the Veeam 2024 Cloud Protection Trends Report, a comprehensive research project that explores the use of cloud-powered protection mechanisms for production data. The new report examines various cloud-based data protection strategies, including cloud storage, Backup as a Service (BaaS), Managed BaaS, and Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS). The findings are based on 1,600 unbiased responses from IT decision-makers responsible for data protection of their on-premises servers or workloads and use cloud services as part of their data protection strategy.





“Enterprises are starting to realize that it’s not if or even when they will suffer from a ransomware or cyberattack, but how many times,” said Dave Russell, senior vice president of strategy at Veeam. “As the #1 leader in data protection and ransomware recovery, Veeam’s latest Data Protection Trends Report finds that two of the top drivers affecting changes in data protection strategy are the desire to integrate cyber technologies with data protection and backup, and secondly, the improved, consistent protection of cloud-hosted workloads. As our recurring market research watched the evolutions within the BaaS market, customer preference that ‘the first-party software vendor should deliver BaaS’ has risen to become the most important aspect for new buyers. In line with customer demands, Veeam recently launched the Veeam Data Cloud which provides first-party protection of Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Azure. We strive to support organizations on their journey to cloud-powered data protection and as part of Veeam’s ongoing mission to enable cyber resiliency and keep businesses running.”

The Veeam 2024 Cloud Protection Trends Report highlights several key trends and insights:

Drivers for cloud-based backup: The top drivers for organizations to consider cloud-based backup are the desire to integrate cyber technologies with data protection and backup, and the improved/consistent protection of cloud-hosted workloads.

The top drivers for organizations to consider cloud-based backup are the desire to integrate cyber technologies with data protection and backup, and the improved/consistent protection of cloud-hosted workloads. BaaS means cloud-powered, managed, and trusted: BaaS solutions are expected to be run in the cloud, managed via a web-based UI, and have data stored in a cloud repository outside of the production environment. Organizations prefer BaaS solutions offered by the same vendor who produces the backup software.

BaaS solutions are expected to be run in the cloud, managed via a web-based UI, and have data stored in a cloud repository outside of the production environment. Organizations prefer BaaS solutions offered by the same vendor who produces the backup software. Reasons for using BaaS and DRaaS: Organizations choose BaaS to improve operational efficiency by reducing hardware upgrades, internal resources, and manageability. DRaaS appeal is driven by organizations looking to leverage the expertise of third-party subject matter experts for implementation and planning, thereby allowing internal IT teams to focus on strategic tasks.

Organizations choose BaaS to improve operational efficiency by reducing hardware upgrades, internal resources, and manageability. DRaaS appeal is driven by organizations looking to leverage the expertise of third-party subject matter experts for implementation and planning, thereby allowing internal IT teams to focus on strategic tasks. The journey to cloud-powered protection: Organizations often begin by simply adding cloud storage to their existing on-premises data protection tools. Only 22% are still using the same mode that they originally began using for their cloud-powered data protection, while 78% switched from one mode to the other. Fifty-one percent now use managed BaaS, while 49% rely on self-managed cloud storage. When making the switch, organizations prefer managed BaaS to fully benefit from expertise and operational support.

Organizations often begin by simply adding cloud storage to their existing on-premises data protection tools. Only 22% are still using the same mode that they originally began using for their cloud-powered data protection, while 78% switched from one mode to the other. Fifty-one percent now use managed BaaS, while 49% rely on self-managed cloud storage. When making the switch, organizations prefer managed BaaS to fully benefit from expertise and operational support. Multiple roles responsible for protection and recovery: The report highlights that multiple roles are involved in data protection, such as IT operations, managed BaaS or DRaaS teams, backup teams, workload administrators, and trusted resellers/integrators. On average, organizations have 2.3 roles dedicated to ensuring backups and 1.8 roles responsible for restoration. This indicates the importance of having expertise and judgment in data recovery processes.

The report highlights that multiple roles are involved in data protection, such as IT operations, managed BaaS or DRaaS teams, backup teams, workload administrators, and trusted resellers/integrators. On average, organizations have 2.3 roles dedicated to ensuring backups and 1.8 roles responsible for restoration. This indicates the importance of having expertise and judgment in data recovery processes. IT wants to run BaaS rather than outsource: IT teams have varied expectations for MSP involvement in managing backup services. The majority prefer to handle daily operations themselves, with only a quarter expecting equal responsibility sharing. This indicates organizations’ desire for choice in how they leverage MSP expertise and support while aligning to their unique operating processes.

IT teams have varied expectations for MSP involvement in managing backup services. The majority prefer to handle daily operations themselves, with only a quarter expecting equal responsibility sharing. This indicates organizations' desire for choice in how they leverage MSP expertise and support while aligning to their unique operating processes. Organizations look for outcomes when choosing an MSP: Organizations prioritize outcome-driven capabilities and expertise when choosing MSPs. This includes disaster recovery, hybrid cloud operations, and cyber resiliency. Providers offering improved disaster recovery and regulatory compliance are driving organizations to switch from 'simply' BaaS to strategic DRaaS solutions.

Veeam recently launched Veeam Data Cloud which delivers the confidence and reliability of the industry’s leading backup and ransomware recovery platform with the ease and accessibility of a cloud service. Microsoft and Veeam have announced an extended strategic partnership to jointly develop AI innovation and co-sell Veeam Data Cloud. To learn more about the Veeam Data Cloud and the 13,000 Veeam Cloud Service Providers offering a range of managed and turnkey services for data protection, visit https://www.veeam.com.

The Veeam 2024 Cloud Protection Trends Report provides valuable insights into the adoption and benefits of cloud‑powered data protection strategies. The report’s findings can help organizations make informed decisions about their data protection strategy and choose the right managed service provider for their unique needs. Veeam will host episodes on its weekly LiveStream series to highlight the findings of this latest report. Register here to attend, ‘Why/How to Choose a Service Provider’ on May 21, 2024 at 12 Noon EST / 9 a.m. PT: https://www.linkedin.com/events/7196269548352724992/about.

VeeamON 2024

Registration is now open for the 10th annual VeeamON event, taking place June 3–5, 2024 at the Diplomat Resort in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and online. VeeamON 2024 Diamond Sponsors include ExaGrid, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Lenovo and Microsoft; Platinum sponsors Backblaze, Hitachi, Pure Storage, Scality, and Wasabi; and many others. Register now for VeeamON 2024 onsite or attend virtually for free.

About the Report

This research report is based on 1,600 survey responses from the unbiased IT decision makers responsible for data protection of on-premises servers or workloads and using cloud services as part of their data protection strategy, which was conducted in late 2023 and published in May of 2024.

About Veeam Software

Veeam®, the #1 global market leader in data protection and ransomware recovery, is on a mission to help every organization not just bounce back from a data outage or loss but bounce forward. With Veeam, organizations achieve radical resilience through data security, data recovery, and data freedom for their hybrid cloud. The Veeam Data Platform delivers a single solution for cloud, virtual, physical, SaaS, and Kubernetes environments that gives IT and security leaders peace of mind that their apps and data are protected and always available. Headquartered in Seattle, with offices in more than 30 countries, Veeam protects over 450,000 customers worldwide, including 74% of the Global 2000, who trust Veeam to keep their businesses running. Radical Resilience starts with Veeam. Learn more at www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on LinkedIn @veeam-software and X @veeam.

