Veea, O.N.E. Amazon, and AECOM Collaborate to Create the Internet of Forests (IoF), a Hybrid Edge-Cloud Computing Solution to Protect the Rainforest Biome and Empower Local Communities

First IoF project to be demonstrated live at United Nations Biodiversity Conference (COP 16) in Cali, Colombia, in October 2024

NEW YORK & CALI, Colombia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In partnership with the Colombian government, Veea (NASDAQ: VEEA), a first-to-market pioneer in hyperconverged multiaccess networks with AI-driven cybersecurity, is collaborating with O.N.E. Amazon, and AECOM to deploy a technologically advanced, multidimensional solution composed of hybrid edge-cloud computing and communications products in a protected conservation area of the Government of Colombia. The goal of the deployment is to monitor and analyze rainforest health and digitally connect every hectare to deliver sustainable economic and social benefits to rural communities. This “Internet of Forests” initiative underscores each entity’s commitment to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals which seek to promote prosperity while protecting the planet.





According to Inter-American Development Bank, “Biodiversity and ecosystems are declining globally and the pressures leading to such a decline are intensifying, requiring urgent action to reverse nature loss and avoid a 6th mass extinction (IPBES, 2019). There has been a global average decline of 69% in species populations since 1970 – Latin America and the Caribbean is at the very top of the list with an alarming 94% drop (WWF, 2022).” The advanced technological framework of IoF is designed not only to help preserve the ecosystem of Chiribiquete, Colombia’s largest national park and a UNESCO World Heritage site, but also to reveal the intrinsic value of one of the planet’s most vital natural resources, seeking sustainable management and protection of the Amazon rainforests for future generations.

“When we make the physical wonders of our planet visible in the digital realm, we unlock new opportunities for conservation, engagement, and economic growth,” said Allen Salmasi, co-founder and CEO of Veea. “With advanced solutions like digital twins, IoF offers transformative capabilities that can quantify and visualize natural environments in entirely new ways to enhance conservation efforts to build a sustainable future.”

The IoF initiative will enable detailed monitoring and data collection, from ground sensors and cameras installed in the rainforest, with collected data processed locally on VeeaHub devices in a mesh cluster installed in carefully selected zones throughout the rainforest with a satellite backhaul. Data fusion through integration of the processed ground data, from different sources, together with satellite-based LIDAR and/or high-resolution Imagery with the application of machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), provides for significant insights into and advanced knowledge of the relationship between landscape dynamics, environmental conditions, human activities, biophysical variables, and natural stocks. The range of capabilities deployed with the IoF provides for effective monitoring, reporting and verification (MRV) mechanisms that can bring real-time knowledge of ground conditions, such as start of wildfires, and land use changes, such as deforestation, which are the primary causes of biodiversity losses, while providing for safeguarding and strengthening the rights and livelihoods of local communities.

“Our mission is to drive innovative solutions that promote sustainable development and significantly improve the well-being of the nearly 50 million inhabitants of the Amazon region, while helping with the preservation of biomes for future generations,” said Rodrigo Veloso, CEO of O.N.E. Amazon.

Robert Spencer, AECOM’s global nature and sustainability lead, said: “Nature tech is revolutionizing the way we make decisions about the unique Amazonian tropical forest environment and the communities that depend on it. By leveraging live data, we can ensure that our actions are both effective and sustainable. AECOM is committed to driving better decisions and community outcomes through this powerful nature-focused partnership.”

The IoF technology platform created by the ecosystem partners offers capabilities for not only protecting rainforest ecosystems and biodiversity conservation, but also supporting satellite-based internet connectivity for local communities. This provides for edge AI-assisted applications to enable sustainable businesses such as Smart Farming with precision agriculture, water management, ecotourism, a range of renewable energy production, and climate change adaptations.

Veea’s hybrid edge-cloud computing platform enables advanced networking, edge applications supported by a connectivity and application mesh, blockchains, IoT/IIoT/AIoT, and data management technologies — all of which combined provide for highly integrated “last-hectare” solutions in the rainforest, such as:

Providing access to locally cached, and regularly updated, content for education, healthcare, training, news and infotainment

Planning and managing affordable and renewable energy solutions

Monitoring water pollution, air quality, natural disasters, and climate change

