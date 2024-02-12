Vectice Joins U.S. ​​Government’s New Consortium Dedicated to AI Safety

Vectice is among the first group of leading AI experts to help advance the development and deployment of safe, trustworthy AI under the new U.S. Government safety institute.





SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AISIC–Vectice, the leader in documentation software for AI model development, joins the U.S. Government’s initiative to support the development and deployment of trustworthy and safe AI. Vectice is among the first group of AI experts to join this effort, highlighting its commitment to responsible AI development.

Just established by the Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the U.S. AI Safety Institute Consortium (AISIC) will bring together AI creators and users, academics, government and industry researchers, and civil society organizations to meet this mission.

“ This collaboration marks a significant step towards our commitment to promoting safe, responsible, and ethical AI development,” said Cyril Brignone, CEO of Vectice. “ At Vectice, we bring a wealth of expertise in data science management, AI system design, and model documentation, which are critical for establishing robust standards and governance practices in AI.”

Vectice developed the most automated documentation platform. The solution used by data science and machine learning teams generates an AI catalog for complete model lineage and traceability that meets evolving compliance with governance policies. Vectice will help develop standards and best practices for AI governance and documentation.

“ Our involvement in AISIC reflects our dedication to the responsible use of AI and allows us to contribute significantly to developing measurable and interoperable techniques that ensure AI’s safety and trustworthiness,” states Gregory Haardt, CTO of Vectice. “ We look forward to working alongside other leaders in the field to drive innovation in AI safety and governance, ensuring that the AI systems of tomorrow are developed with the highest standards of ethics and transparency.”

Vectice enables cross-functional collaboration and ensures organization transparency while enforcing best practices. The ability to effortlessly create audit trails for various aspects of AI projects makes it a key solution for both model development and model risk management teams across industries.

“ AI safety and its applications in American enterprises have been at the heart of our work. This highlights our ongoing commitment to collaborate with even more strategic stakeholders, building on our efforts in recent years,” said Remy Thellier, Head of Growth & Strategic Partnerships of Vectice.

About Vectice

Vectice is the leader in automated model documentation, working with Global 2000 companies to effortlessly document their models across existing AI tools, including Python, R, Google Cloud Platform, Vertex AI, MLflow, AWS SageMaker, Databricks, Azure ML, and many others. Delivering transparency faster creates unparalleled trust in the model, which is critical for managing model risk. Learn more about Vectice.

About AISIC

The consortium includes selected companies and organizations that are on the frontlines of developing and using AI systems, as well as the civil society and academic teams that are building the foundational understanding of how AI can and will transform our society. These entities represent the nation’s largest companies and its innovative startups; creators of the world’s most advanced AI systems and hardware; key members of civil society and the academic community; and representatives of professions with deep engagement in AI’s use today. The consortium also includes state and local governments, as well as non-profits. The consortium will also work with organizations from like-minded nations that have a key role to play in setting interoperable and effective safety around the world.

Contacts

Remy Thellier



rthellier@vectice.com