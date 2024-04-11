Vecima to Highlight Open Caching at NAB Show 2024

MediaScale Open CDN™ helps content owners cut public CDN costs and improve viewing quality simultaneously

Other solution highlights include Dynamic Content & Ad Insertion, Community Cache

Visit Vecima at NAB Show 2024, April 14-17, Booth #W2643

VICTORIA, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) will showcase its video industry innovation at the 2024 NAB Show in Las Vegas, including its MediaScale Open CDN™ solution.





A member of the Streaming Video Technology Alliance, Vecima will highlight its MediaScale Open CDN solution for content owners. Vecima’s existing edge caching technology currently enables a broad set of operators ― across North America and the world ― to deliver high quality IP video content to millions of subscribers. Through the application of Open Caching technology, this large cache footprint can be used to bring significant value to content providers and improved customer satisfaction to millions of video subscribers.

The MediaScale Open CDN node can be provisioned via the Open Caching APIs to deliver and cache video content on behalf of the provisioning upstream provider’s content delivery network (CDN). It helps service providers monetize the terabytes of internet traffic delivered free of charge today and prepares their networks for the petabytes of content yet to come. The subscriber’s viewing experience is improved by as much as 50% since the content is cached deep inside the operator’s network ― much closer to the subscriber than is currently possible using public CDNs.

MediaScale Dynamic Content & Ad Insertion helps service providers gain control over content by supporting content rights, blackouts, and advertising. By manipulating content at the edge of the network, operators can deliver more efficient, personalized video content and more opportunities to monetize that content with targeted, higher-value ads.

Vecima’s Community Cache solution allows operators to increase bandwidth available for data services, deploy the latest IPTV user interfaces, and support legacy video delivery. Locally deployed MediaScale MicroCaches aggregate traffic for video served to the community, freeing up valuable network capacity for high-speed broadband, resulting in lower latency and higher quality video. Vecima’s industry leading commercial and hospitality video products, Terrace IQ, and Terrace TC600E, connect to the MicroCache to locally generate a QAM and analog lineup for existing coax networks.

“With the MediaScale Open CDN solution, content owners improve quality of experience for viewers and cut cost of content distribution, and Network Owners monetize the content they’re already delivering,” said Kyle Goodwin, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Vecima Content Delivery & Storage. “Open CDN is an ideal solution to help content owners and network operators manage large-scale video delivery efficiently and cost-effectively.”

Visit Vecima at NAB Show 2024, April 14-17, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Booth #W2643.

To schedule a meeting with the Vecima Sales team, contact Vecima at sales@vecima.com.

Media and industry analysts, please contact bernadette.dunn@vecima.com

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multi-gigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. There is power in connectivity – it enables people, businesses, and communities to grow and thrive. Learn more at vecima.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations: 250-881-1982, invest@vecima.com

Media Relations: bernadette.dunn@vecima.com