Vecima to Deploy Game-Changing MediaScale Open CDN™ Solution with Youcast in Brazil

VICTORIA, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM), today announced its successful collaboration with Youcast in bringing the power of its MediaScale Open CDN™ technology to telecommunications and content providers in Brazil.





As the Youcast TV platform continues to grow, the company is poised to revolutionize content distribution in its region. In its strategic vision, Youcast sought a partner who could enhance its content delivery infrastructure and extend its capabilities to serve a broader content provider base.

Vecima, recognizing the unique opportunity to make a substantial impact on content distribution in South America, presented its MediaScale Open CDN™ solution to Youcast and was awarded the contract. Vecima’s MediaScale Open CDN is an implementation of the Streaming Video Technology Alliance’s Open Caching specifications. Open Caching is a technology specifically created to provide Content Providers with access to a Service Provider’s caching infrastructure, deep in the network, through a common set of configuration APIs.

MediaScale Open CDN allows service providers to monetize the terabytes of internet traffic delivered free of charge today and prepare their networks for the petabytes of content yet to come as streaming video consumption continues to rise. Subscribers get an improved viewing experience, without the headaches associated with congested networks that lead to rebuffering and poor video quality.

The collaboration between Vecima and Youcast represents a significant step toward establishing a highly efficient, cost-effective, and regionally-tailored content distribution network. With 80 points of presence in Brazil, Youcast can scale its content delivery with confidence.

“Our vision aligns perfectly with Vecima’s commitment to powering content distribution through innovative solutions,” said Raul Faller, CEO of Youcast. “By deploying Vecima’s Open CDN, we are not only enhancing Youcast’s capabilities but also introducing a transformative approach to content delivery in South America.”

“Unlike conventional CDN models that often require separate infrastructure, Vecima’s MediaScale offering enables providers to get started with the infrastructure they already have in place,” said Kyle Goodwin, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Content Delivery & Storage business. “This approach reduces short-term implementation costs while providing long-term scalability and flexibility.”

For more information about Vecima’s MediaScale solutions, vecima.com/video-streaming.

About Youcast

Youcast is a premier system integrator specializing in video platforms, renowned for its unmatched flexibility in offering diverse commercial models and technical solutions. In addition to our expertise in video platform integration, Youcast delivers comprehensive monitoring and security services based on cutting-edge cloud technology. With a relentless focus on innovation and reliability, Youcast empowers businesses to leverage the full potential of video content while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. To explore our comprehensive suite of services and harness the power of video with confidence, please visit Youcast.tv.br.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multi-gigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. There is power in connectivity – it enables people, businesses, and communities to grow and thrive. Learn more at vecima.com.

