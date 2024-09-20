Vecima to Demonstrate Next Generation Fiber and Cable Access and Optimized, Efficient Video Delivery at SCTE® TechExpo 2024

Live demonstration of its Entra® vCMTS which delivers the scalability and throughput DOCSIS® 4.0 services require, with a state-of-the-art, container -native software architecture

MediaScale™ solutions for dynamic advertising and Open Caching help operators increase revenue and monetize OTT traffic

Visit Vecima at SCTE TechExpo, September 24-26, Booth 2231

VICTORIA, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) will showcase broadband access and IPTV industry leadership at the SCTE TechExpo 2024, highlighting its Entra® Access portfolio, which enables operators to deploy both Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) and Passive Optical Networking (PON) in any market or hub. The company’s MediaScale Open CDN™ and Dynamic Ad Insertion solutions enable operators to manage and monetize video delivery while providing high-quality live TV and streaming experiences.





Technologies on Display

Vecima will host a live demonstration of its Entra vCMTS, part of the Entra Cloud™ platform, with its state-of-the-art, container-native software architecture that delivers the scalability and throughput DOCSIS® 4.0 services require. The Entra vCMTS is currently in a Tier One operator’s lab with several other customer lab engagements planned starting next quarter. In addition, Vecima DOCSIS 3.1 and Unified-Ready DOCSIS 4.0 Remote PHY solutions will be on display in Cox Communications’ booth 2447.

The new Entra vPON Manager™ gives operators robust XGS-PON subscriber management and service provisioning capabilities, plus back-office management integration with telemetry support and an interactive Web UI. Vecima’s Entra EXS1610 All-PON™ Shelf is the first ITU-PON platform supported with vPON Manager, combining scalability with operational simplicity for fiber-to-the-home deployments.

The Entra ERM3 Remote PHY Module, selected for Charter Communications’ network transformation, offers core-neutral Remote PHY implementation that ensures compatibility with all CCAP cores and supports deployment in legacy nodes, such as the Cisco GS7000.

The new Entra EEM210 10G EPON Module is designed for just-in-time fiber-on-demand deployment scenarios, offering integrated BNG/Traffic Management functionality and DOCSIS provisioning, while seamlessly coexisting with Remote PHY modules in the EN9000 node.

Vecima recently announced the first customer shipments of its Entra EN9000, the industry’s first SCTE 273-compliant Generic Access Platform (GAP) node and a finalist in Light Reading’s Leading Lights Awards for Most Innovative Broadband Product or Solution. A North American Tier 1 service provider has already qualified Vecima’s GAP node, which supports Remote PHY and 10G EPON in the same chassis, bridging the transition from cable access to fiber access technology.

Vecima’s “Turbo” DOCSIS 3.1 extends the capabilities of the Entra SC-2D3 and SC-2D4 Remote MACPHY nodes by enabling DOCSIS 4.0 modems to register and support multiple OFDM blocks in downstream operations in a 1.2 GHz hybrid fiber-coax plant, enhancing network capacity and performance. Dell’Oro Group named Vecima the 2023 global market share leader in Remote MACPHY for the third consecutive year.

With its MediaScale Open CDN™ solution, Vecima’s existing edge caching technology enables a broad set of operators ― across North America and the world ― to deliver high quality IP video content to millions of subscribers. Through the application of Open Caching technology, this large cache footprint can be used to bring significant value to content providers and improved customer satisfaction to millions of video subscribers.

MediaScale Dynamic Content & Ad Insertion helps service providers gain control over content by supporting content rights, blackouts, and advertising. By manipulating content at the edge of the network, operators can deliver more efficient, personalized video content and more opportunities to monetize that content with targeted, higher-value ads.

Vecima Speakers at SCTE TechExpo

Colin Howlett, Chief Technology Officer, will host a Tech Talk titled “DOCSIS and PON Evolution – Building Next-Generation Networks,” on Tuesday, September 24, at 2:30 p.m.

Nick Dunkin, Senior Director of Architecture and New Product Introduction, will present his paper “The Multi-CDN Dilemma: Aggregated Edge Networks at Scale,” on Wednesday, September 25, from 12:30 – 1:45 p.m. in Room B314.

Douglas Johnson, Vice President, Software Architecture, will present his paper “Automating Remote PHY in the Transition to vCMTS,” on Wednesday, September 25, from 12:30 – 1:45 p.m. in Room B313.

Joint Presentations with RocNet Supply, Booth 2241

RocNet Supply will host live demonstrations in Booth 2241, including Vecima’s Entra vCMTS connected to an Entra Cable Access Node. RocNet will also demo Vecima’s Entra EXS1610 All-PON 10G EPON OLT Bundle and Remote MACPHY Bundle using Vecima’s widely deployed Entra SC-2D3 Access Node.

Quotes from Vecima Executives Attending SCTE TechExpo

“Vecima delivers flexible, open, and interoperable network solutions that meet our customers’ roadmap requirements,” said German Iaryczower, Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing at Vecima. “With MediaScale, we are helping operators lower video delivery costs, improve quality and control, and monetize video like never before.”

“Vecima continues to drive the delivery of multi-gigabit services with DOCSIS 4.0, as we’re demonstrating with our Entra vCMTS,” said Colin Howlett, Chief Technology Officer at Vecima. “We’re bridging the transition to DOCSIS 4.0 and advanced PON deployments with our industry-leading Entra EN9000 GAP Node.”

“We’re proud to introduce these advances in our broadband access and video delivery portfolios to help our customers get to market faster and improve their services,” said Clay McCreery, Chief Operating Officer at Vecima. “In this period of massive network transformation, our customers are building future-ready networks while delivering the highest quality broadband and video today.”

Join Vecima at the SCTE TechExpo 2024, September 24-26,



Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Booth 2231.

To schedule a meeting with the Vecima Sales team, contact sales@vecima.com.



Media and industry analysts, please contact bernadette.dunn@vecima.com.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multi-gigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. There is power in connectivity – it enables people, businesses, and communities to grow and thrive. Learn more at vecima.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations: 250-881-1982, invest@vecima.com

Media Relations: bernadette.dunn@vecima.com