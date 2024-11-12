Vecima Successfully Implements First Phase of Dynamic Ad Insertion for Hotwire Communications

VICTORIA, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) today announced its successful completion of initial linear parity ad insertion for Hotwire Communications, a premier provider of fiber-optic telecommunications services in the U.S.





Introducing linear parity ad insertion into Hotwire Communications’ service infrastructure moves the provider toward dynamic ad insertion (DAI), which Vecima and Hotwire anticipate completing by 2025. The linear parity phase involved creating distinct ad zones for channels where advertisements will be inserted. Next, Vecima will implement DAI across all channels and zones to enable Hotwire to deliver tailored ad experiences for its subscribers.

Vecima’s Professional Services team led the technical integration, working closely with Cadent and Effectv as technology partners. Its master project management services included oversight of the installation, deployment, configuration, and third-party integrations of the end-to-end DAI solution that synchronizes ad scheduling and placements.

Unlike traditional methods, DAI allows for real-time ad placement directly into live or prerecorded streams. It enables advertisers to deliver targeted, relevant ads to individual viewers, based on demographic data, viewing habits, and other criteria. Combining data with dynamic placement significantly enhances ad campaigns’ efficiency and effectiveness.

“We are encouraged with the results we are seeing with our digital linear insertion deployment,” said Pragash Pillai, Chief Technology Officer for Hotwire Communications. “The evolution to dynamic ad insertion will seamlessly integrate advanced solutions into existing infrastructures, enhancing user experiences, further improving advertising revenue and operational efficiency.”

“We’re proud of this first milestone in enhancing Hotwire’s content monetization capabilities,” said Kyle Goodwin, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Content Delivery & Storage for Vecima. “We also recognize that the work has just begun. Our Professional Services group and entire team is dedicated to ensuring the continued seamless implementation of Hotwire’s monetization strategy.”

About Hotwire Communications



Hotwire Communications is one of the nation’s leading providers of fiber-optic telecommunications services specializing in delivering its advanced suite of services to unique market segments. Through its Fision® Home, Fision® Work, Fision® Stay, Fision® U, Fision® Encore and Fision® Govt market verticals Hotwire Communications provides advanced, customized, fiber-optic telecommunications services to residential, commercial, hospitality and campus environments. The Hotwire Communications team has been providing telecommunications services since 2000, and Hotwire has been providing fiber-based telecommunications services since 2005. Learn more at hotwirecommunications.com.

About Vecima Networks



Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multi-gigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. There is power in connectivity – it enables people, businesses, and communities to grow and thrive. Learn more at vecima.com.

