Vecima Helps NOS Deliver Ultimate Fan Experience for Video Subscribers in Portugal

VICTORIA, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) today announced the successful deployment of its MediaScale™ Content Distribution solution with NOS, the largest communications and entertainment group in Portugal. In 2016, Vecima and NOS embarked on a multi-year project to transform the video entertainment experience for viewers in Portugal.





NOS has deployed Vecima’s MediaScale Storage through Satcab, Vecima’s reseller in Portugal. It can expand capacity while servicing a diverse client device ecosystem, including IP-enabled set-top boxes, smartphones, tablets, and other streaming devices.

NOS has deployed a multi-tiered storage platform enabling optimized video delivery while keeping costs under control. Using Common Media Application Format (CMAF)-compliant storage, the MediaScale solution allows for a single content asset to be stored, which can then be used for both ABR and QAM-based delivery, with no duplication of content for different delivery protocols. In addition, Just-in-Time Packaging (JITP) enables streaming in both Apple HLS and MPEG-DASH ABR formats, optimizing storage capacity even further by avoiding content storage duplication once again.

“The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris and the UEFA European Football Championship were shining moments for NOS’ SPORT TV video experience,” said Pedro Marques, Head of OTT & Media Services for NOS. “With Vecima’s MediaScale platform, NOS delivered one of the most exciting sporting events to our subscribers with maximum stability, quality, and efficiency.”

“Vecima and NOS have set the standard for live video streaming in Portugal,” said Martin Jahn, Chief Executive Officer, Satcab. “Viewers can count on NOS for their favorite programming and live sports, and NOS can count on Vecima for innovative video solutions that take its business forward.”

“NOS continues to lead the industry in delivering the ultimate viewing experience,” said John Ruwe, Vice President of EMEA Sales at Vecima. “We’re proud to support NOS in driving the future of TV.”

For more information about Vecima’s MediaScale platform, visit vecima.com/content-distribution.

About NOS

NOS is the biggest communications and entertainment group in Portugal. It offers latest generation fixed and mobile phone, television, Internet, voice, and data solutions for all market segments. It is a leader in Pay TV, new generation broad band services and in cinema exhibition and distribution in Portugal. In the business segment, it has positioned itself as a sustainable alternative in the Corporate and Mass Business segments, offering a broad portfolio of products and services with tailor made solutions for each sector and for businesses of different sizes, complementing its offer with ICT and Cloud services. NOS is part of the main Portuguese stock exchange index (PSI-20), and has more than 4.7 million mobile phone, 1.6 million television, 1.8 million fixed telephone and 1.3 million fixed broad band Internet customers. For more information, go to nos.pt/institucional.

About Satcab

Satcab is an engineering and distribution company established in the international professional video market and a leading systems integrator in Portugal. The company has over 25 years’ experience in designing and implementing medium and large-scale broadband and broadcast systems. They are experts on end-to-end delivery – from RF signal acquisition to the end user device. We value both future-oriented and sustainable technical solutions and honor long-term distribution relationships with outstanding vendors of our industry. Lear more at https://satcab.pt.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multi-gigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. There is power in connectivity – it enables people, businesses, and communities to grow and thrive. Learn more at vecima.com.

