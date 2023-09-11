Vecima Announces Warrant Agreement with Charter Communications

VICTORIA, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vecima Networks Inc. (the “Company” or “Vecima”) (TSX: VCM) today announced that it has entered into a warrant agreement with Charter Communications Holding Company, LLC (“Charter”).





The warrants issued as part of the agreement provide Charter with the opportunity to purchase an aggregate of up to 361,050 common shares in the capital of Vecima at an exercise price equal to C$17.09 per warrant (the “Warrants”) until January 1, 2031. The Warrants are subject to vesting conditions based on the achievement of significant multi-year spending targets by Charter. Issuance of the Warrants remains subject to the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

“Our partnership with Charter has continued to expand as the 10G cable and fiber access networks of tomorrow are being built,” said Sumit Kumar, Vecima President and CEO. “This agreement further underscores the growth of that relationship as we together continue to execute a broad network evolution strategy.”

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multi-gigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. Learn more at vecima.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words “believes”, “may”, “plans”, “will”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “could”, “estimates”, “expects”, “forecasts”, “projects” and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions.

Forward looking information in this news release includes the following statements: the achievement of the vesting conditions of the Warrants and the exercise of such Warrants by Charter.

The forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Vecima and are inherently subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances and their potential effects and speak only as of the date of such statement. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. Forward-looking statements reflect material expectations and assumptions, including, without limitation, expectations, and assumptions relating to the purchase of products from Vecima by Charter.

A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Vecima is disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated September 22, 2022, as well as the Company’s continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedar.com. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and Vecima disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

