Vecima Announces Scalable Software Enhancements for its Entra™ Remote MACPHY and DPoE/Remote OLT Portfolio

New R22.1 software release builds on performance, scale, and interoperability of Entra Virtual Distributed Access Architecture (vDAA) and Fiber-to-the-Home ( FTTH ) products

Broadens Vecima’s Passive Optical Network (PON) interoperability industry leadership

VICTORIA, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) announced today a new software release for its Entra™ Remote MACPHY and DPoE (DOCSIS Provisioning of EPON) / 10G EPON (Ethernet Passive Optical Network) Unified Cable Access Solution portfolio of products.

This 10th-deployed software release provides increased network scalability and virtualization, improves usability and network management, improves network capacity, and delivers next-generation video core integration to service providers around the world.

With comprehensive leakage detection support and improved support for high-split RF configurations, Cable Access network operators can provide dramatically enhanced upstream bandwidth up to 1.2 Gbps. This allows for 2 Gbps downstream by 1 Gbps upstream service offerings to business and residential customers across their cable access footprint.

For Fiber Access network operators, Vecima continues to lead the industry in its commitment to interoperability of PON solutions by running more than 400 interop tests with ONT/ONU (Optical Network Terminal/Optical Network Unit vendors in its PON Interoperability Lab. This enables service providers to confidently deploy any ONU with Vecima’s PON Optical Line Terminal (OLT) product portfolio, providing 10G services today.

Other key features of this release allow broadband service providers to deploy virtualized controllers to support hundreds of Remote MACPHY and/or DPoE/EPON nodes in nationwide or regional datacenters, providing increased operational efficiency with security and scalability, all while maintaining low latencies.

“Vecima is proud to lead the industry in providing the only unified next-generation access portfolio for broadband service providers,” said Ryan Nicometo, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Vecima’s Video & Broadband Solutions business. “The 22.1 software release for our Entra Remote MACPHY and FTTH products builds on Vecima’s strong technical and market leadership position across fiber and cable access.”

The Vecima Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) product portfolio, recently recognized by the Dell’Oro Group as the North America market share leader in Remote MACPHY and 10G EPON Remote OLT solutions, is deployed by operators around the world. With full support for all next-generation cable access technologies, high-value legacy services, and proven industry leading interoperability, the networks of tomorrow are deployable today without compromise. Learn more at vecima.com/solutions/distributed-access.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multi-gigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. There is power in connectivity – it enables people, businesses, and communities to grow and thrive. Learn more at vecima.com.

