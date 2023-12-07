Home Business Wire VCTA research shows international ambitions for British scale-ups
Business Wire

VCTA research shows international ambitions for British scale-ups

di Business Wire
  • Survey of growth companies conducted by the VCTA show more than 90% of respondents are looking to expand significantly outside of the UK
  • 53% of companies surveyed already operate in the US, while 42% export to Europe

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Research from the Venture Capital Trust Association (VCTA) reveals how successful VCT companies have been to identify the next generation of ambitious British businesses. Polling from 119 fast-growing, VCT-backed firms demonstrated that 90% of firms surveyed are looking to expand overseas.


This research shows that the UK’s start-ups and scale-ups are seeking to capitalise on international growth opportunities. The data showed that the desire to scale UK companies into international markets was consistent throughout the growth of a business. 85% of companies with a turnover of £1-2.5million said that they had plans to expand overseas, while 100% of companies with a turnover of £100-125million said likewise.

And there was a similar picture across the regions and nations of the UK. While 93% of companies based in the East of England said that they intended to expand their reach overseas; the 87% of respondents in Wales and Northern Ireland said likewise.

In addition to investment, VCT-backed companies also receive guidance from experienced investment teams at some of the world’s leading investors. VCTs routinely invest in companies where they have expertise or sector specialism.

Some notable examples of VCT-backed companies have gone on to become international success stories. Depop, the social e-commerce platform founded in 2011; secured backing by Octopus Ventures; as a result the company expanded from the UK, to Australia, United States and Italy; in 2021 the company was acquired by Etsy for $1.6 billion.

There is a similar story for UK online stationery brand Papier; founded in 2015, it first began selling to American customers in 2018 when it was less than 5 per cent of total sales. Investment from VCTA member, Beringea among others, brought total investment in Papier to $65 million. Papier opened their New York office, their first office outside of the UK, in 2022.

The polling demonstrates that international growth is not an empty aspiration; the research showed that many firms have already established operations overseas; 53% are already in North America, while 42% are already in Europe.

Will Fraser-Allen, Chair of the VCTA, said: “Our research shows that VCTs are helping to identify and grow the next generation of global British companies. Entrepreneurs rightly understand that to build and sustain billion-pound businesses, they need to expand beyond the UK market; and to expand rapidly, by accessing new overseas markets, early-stage businesses with limited track records rely heavily on VCT funding and guidance to transform their plans into reality.

Overseas expansion is a proxy for ambition; expanding overseas can be a powerful way for businesses to capture new markets and customers. It is not a straightforward process but, executed well, it dramatically boosts growth and is entirely commensurate with the mindset of VCT-backed entrepreneurs. The VCT model provides ambitious entrepreneurs not only with investment, but with guidance on how to execute their ambitious plans.

About the Venture Capital Trust Association

The Venture Capital Trust Association (VCTA) is the industry body representing twelve of the largest venture capital trust managers in the UK. Its members make up more than 90% of the VCT industry, with £6.1bn funds under management invested through an extensive regional network of local offices across the UK.

It is an industry body actively campaigning to support early-stage businesses during a period of significant economic disruption and create the regulatory landscape to unlock sufficient growth capital to accelerate the UK’s recovery.

Contacts

Citigate Dewe Rogerson – vctateam@citigatedewerogerson.com

Articoli correlati

euNetworks’ CEO delivers insight at COP28 on the company’s sustainability focus

Business Wire Business Wire -
Paula Cogan was interviewed at COP28, participating in a series of global business leader sessions euNetworks has released its latest...
Continua a leggere

Amazfit launches “Wellness Wonderland” in collaboration with the Siciliano Contemporary Ballet to promote wellness this holiday season

Business Wire Business Wire -
BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Amazfit--Amazfit, a leading global smart wearables brand owned by Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company, has...
Continua a leggere

As Bargain Hunters Make Online Marketplaces as Popular as Brick and Mortar Stores, Worldpay from FIS Shares Tips to Keep Marketplace Merchants Safe from...

Business Wire Business Wire -
Key facts New research from Worldpay from FIS found online marketplaces are now as popular as physical stores. The UK (73...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php