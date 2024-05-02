Vbrick Named 9-time Leader in The Aragon Research Globe™ for Enterprise Video, 2024

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Vbrick—Vbrick, the leading end-to-end enterprise video solutions provider, has been named a Leader for the ninth consecutive time by Aragon Research in the 2024 Aragon Research Globe for Enterprise Video1.









“The enterprise video market is in transition, and intelligent video is driving the change,” said Jim Lundy, Founder, CEO, and Lead Analyst at Aragon Research. “As video use cases continue to grow in the enterprise, demand for AI-powered video solutions will expand rapidly, transforming both customer and employee experiences.”

Aragon Research’s 2024 report assessed 13 enterprise video platform vendors, categorizing them as Leaders, Contenders, Innovators, or Specialists. To achieve Leader status, companies must exhibit robust strategies in line with industry trends and market demands and demonstrate effective execution.

“We believe Vbrick’s positioning as a nine-time Leader in the Aragon Research Globe for Enterprise Video reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation and meeting the evolving needs of our customers and the market as a whole,” said Paul Sparta, Vbrick Chairman and CEO. “As organizations continue to realize the tremendous value of integrating video pervasively across all business functions, Vbrick remains focused on expanding our capabilities to provide intelligent, AI-driven solutions that eliminate manual processes and seamlessly deliver video content where work is done.”

Vbrick’s Enterprise Video Platform (EVP) provides a unified, secure, and intelligent solution for capturing, enhancing, managing, integrating, and federating live and stored video at scale. In the past year, Vbrick unveiled powerful AI enhancements within its EVP that transform content management at scale, automate tasks, and improve accessibility; deepened its integration with ServiceNow® to intelligently automate video delivery within the platform; and expanded its video delivery capabilities with the launch of an open, adaptable, universal eCDN.

“Video in the enterprise isn’t new, but with the advent of AI, doors to new use cases are opening. For enterprises to truly take advantage of all the information contained in videos, it all has to be stored in a secure, centralized platform. We feel Vbrick is well-positioned to continue at the forefront of the market as this new paradigm takes shape,” said Sparta.

To learn more about Vbrick within Aragon’s research findings, download the 2024 Aragon Research Globe for Enterprise Video.

About Vbrick

Vbrick is the leading Enterprise Video Platform (EVP) provider. Its end-to-end, cloud-native solution removes operational, performance, security, and integration barriers to adoption, unlocking the true power of video for the enterprise. The world’s most widely recognized brands rely on Vbrick’s proven unified streaming, video-on-demand, and content management capabilities to engage, empower, and transform their organizations at scale. To learn more visit vbrick.com.

