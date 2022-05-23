Vbrick Introduces Standalone eCDN Offering, Vbrick Distribution

Vbrick Distribution solves enterprise video challenges with a portfolio of eCDN modalities and unlimited deployment

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vbrick, the leading cloud-native end-to-end enterprise video solutions provider, today announced the launch of Vbrick Distribution. Available for the first time as a standalone offering outside of Vbrick’s enterprise video platform (EVP), Vbrick Distribution is a secure and scalable enterprise content delivery network solution (eCDN). With unlimited deployment and flexible user-based or consumption-based pricing, Vbrick Distribution includes multiple distribution modalities to eliminate the bandwidth and latency challenges associated with streaming video on a private network, regardless of the network’s configuration.





In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, enterprise video adoption has surged, with organizations producing more online events incorporating live and on-demand one-to-many video streaming than ever before. However, enabling video at scale without compromising the corporate network is complex.

“Video is bandwidth-intensive, and most corporate networks are not adequately sized to handle the impact of hundreds or thousands of employees using video simultaneously. Without an eCDN solution in place, networks become overwhelmed and end-user experience suffers,” said Paul Sparta, chairman, and CEO of Vbrick. “Vbrick Distribution provides a complete solution that allows organizations of any size to use video to its fullest extent without worry.”

Previously available only as part of Vbrick’s EVP, Vbrick Distribution uses a portfolio of eCDN technologies, including cooperative edge caching, peer-to-peer, multicast, and global content delivery networks, to solve enterprise video challenges, providing a reliable, high-quality experience to an unlimited number of users on any device and at any location across the globe.

“No two corporate networks are the same, and as workers return to office locations spanning several continents, flexibility is key to meeting fluctuating enterprise demands,” said Sparta. “Vbrick Distribution gives organizations the ability to scale up and down quickly and combine distribution modalities without limitation or ‘per-server’ licensing to create the eCDN solution that best addresses network challenges in every scenario while paying only for what’s needed – either based on the number of users licensed or by viewing hours.”

With support for multiple video sources including RTMP, conferencing platforms such as Webex, Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and SIP-based video conferencing systems, Vbrick Distribution allows enterprises to scale video delivery to reach hundreds of thousands of viewers.

With built-in analytics and management tools, Vbrick Distribution enables real-time streaming performance and network monitoring with the highest standards in cloud security to ensure video content is protected.

Vbrick Distribution is available globally. To learn more visit vbrick.com/distribution

