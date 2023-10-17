VBA Welcomes Kelly Wiza as Senior Vice President of Product Experience

Wiza to focus on product strategy and enhancements for VBA’s integrated suite of next-gen technology solutions for healthcare payers.

GERMANTOWN, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VBA, a leading-edge healthcare software company, announced today that Kelly Wiza has joined its leadership team as the Senior Vice President of Product Experience.





In this role, Kelly will be responsible for setting the strategic direction for VBA’s integrated suite of solutions, building out the product roadmaps and developing plans for continued product enhancements to respond to customer and market needs.

“We are thrilled to have Kelly join our team,” said Mike Clayton, President and CEO of VBA. “She is going to create a cohesive strategy for our growing suite of solutions and build cross-functional processes that will drive our continued expansion and increase our market presence among healthcare payers.”

Kelly brings over 20 years of experience working in organizations that support the healthcare and insurance industries. She has held senior positions focused on the product development lifecycle, go-to-market initiatives and continuous improvement. Prior to joining VBA, she was the Senior Director of Product Operations at Applied Systems, Inc.

“I am excited to be an integral part of the future growth and expansion of VBA’s innovative product suite,” said Wiza. “Everyone on the VBA team is clearly passionate about what they do, and I am looking forward to building upon all of the great work that has already been done in the product space.”

Joining the product experience team along with Kelly are Jessica Lockhart, Vice President of Engagement and Analytics Solutions and Peter Verbeten, Director of Engagement Solutions. Jessica will continue her role as product owner for the VBAnalytics reporting solution, VBAGateway portals and VBAVoice customer support solution, while Peter will focus his attention on VBA’s core administrative processing system, VBASoftware.

VBA makes the health care experience better for everyone by eliminating data fragmentation and enabling interoperability through its tightly integrated suite of solutions. To learn more, contact us at vbasales@vbasoftware.com or visit our website at vbasoftware.com.

About VBA

VBA is a leading-edge healthcare technology company providing comprehensive solutions to the insurance industry. Uniquely delivered on a secure, cloud-based platform, VBA provides a suite of technology solutions for claims and benefits administration, user engagement, customer support, business insight and more. Learn more at vbasoftware.com.

Contacts

Jessica Lockhart



marketing@vbasoftware.com