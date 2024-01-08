VBA Welcomes Joe Richlen as Chief Revenue Officer

Richlen brings diverse sales experience to lead the strategic growth and expansion of VBA’s next-gen technology solutions for healthcare payers.

GERMANTOWN, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VBA, a leading-edge healthcare software company, announced today that Joe Richlen has joined its executive leadership team as Chief Revenue Officer.





Richlen will lead VBA’s sales, marketing and account management functions, and refine the company’s value proposition in the market in order to achieve its strategic growth objectives.

“We are very excited that Joe has joined our team,” said Mike Clayton, President and CEO of VBA. “His proven track record in dynamic sales strategies and team motivation to achieve ambitious revenue targets makes him an outstanding choice to lead VBA’s sales team during the next phase of growth.”

Richlen brings over 20 years of experience in sales leadership to this role. He specializes in working with founder-led sales organizations and transforming them into high-growth, high-velocity sales teams. He has worked with technology companies from a variety of industries, including insurance, compliance, and human resources, to help them increase revenue, drive sales growth and foster team collaboration.

“I am delighted to join the team at VBA,” said Richlen. “VBA has built a formidable reputation as a technology leader and their administration solutions in the payer space are second to none. I look forward to being a part of the continued success of this outstanding organization.”

VBA makes the health care experience better for everyone with an integrated suite of solutions that helps payers streamline operations, manage healthcare costs and improve member outcomes.

About VBA

VBA is a leading-edge healthcare technology company providing administration software for healthcare payers. Uniquely delivered on a secure, cloud-based platform, VBA provides a suite of SaaS solutions for claims and benefits administration, user engagement, customer support, business insight and more. Learn more at vbasoftware.com.

