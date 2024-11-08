Vaunt Reaches First Milestone with flyExclusive Flights Now Available

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Volato Group, Inc. (“Volato,” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: SOAR) is excited to announce that Vaunt has reached an important milestone, with the first flyExclusive flights now available on the platform. This is the start of a larger effort to expand the flight options available to Vaunt members, with more additions and features planned in the coming months.

flyExclusive brings a range of light, midsize, and super-midsize jets to Vaunt, significantly expanding the choices available to users. This first step lays the groundwork for future growth, as Volato works to steadily increase flight availability and deliver a more robust platform for private travelers.

“We are thrilled to have reached this important milestone for Vaunt,” said Nicholas Cooper, President of Vaunt. “The introduction of flyExclusive flights opens the door to even more opportunities for our members, and this is only the beginning. We are excited for our Vaunt members to experience flyExclusive’s fleet and service offering and we look forward to continuing to expand Vaunt and enhancing the value it offers to our customers.”

This initial phase of adding flyExclusive flights marks the first of many planned enhancements to Vaunt, with Volato’s long-term goal to offer a growing selection of flights and offerings to its users.

For more information about Vaunt and future updates, visit flyvolato.com or flyvaunt.com.

About Vaunt:

Vaunt, wholly owned by Volato Group, is a new app tackling one of private aviation’s biggest challenges: empty-leg flights. Leveraging propriety software and a mobile consumer app, Vaunt makes it easy and affordable for spontaneous and frequent travelers to have a chance to fly private while addressing this empty-leg issue. All Vaunt flights are operated by its DOT/FAA- authorized air carrier affiliate or by an approved vendor air carrier.

About Volato:

Volato is a leader in private aviation, offering innovative solutions through fractional ownership, aircraft management, and charter programs. Volato continues to evolve its technology platforms, such as Vaunt, to provide efficient, cost-effective private travel solutions.

About flyExclusive:

flyExclusive operates one of the largest private jet fleets in North America, providing private charter services through its diverse range of aircraft. They offer tailored travel solutions to meet the needs of their customers and are committed to delivering a seamless flight experience.

This announcement marks the start of a broader initiative to enhance flight services across Vaunt and expand the benefits available to private travelers.

